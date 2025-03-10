Denmark said it is open “in principle” to help enforce a Europe-backed peace deal in Ukraine when the time comes.

“If it comes to the point where a ceasefire or peace agreement requires a European presence, Denmark is prepared to participate in principle,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters on Monday after a meeting of the Danish parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, according to AFP.

“Denmark obviously has an interest in being active internationally, and we can be active in several ways,” Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Neither of which specified the nature of the contribution, and it is unclear if troop deployments were among the discussions.

Denmark has been one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine after Russia’s 2022 invasion, donating the entire stockpile of its artillery ammunition to Ukraine in February 2024. It is also one of the countries that provided Ukraine with Western F-16 warplanes.

Denmark is also the pioneer of the so-called Danish Model, a mechanism to help direct Western funding to Ukraine’s domestic arms production.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was one of the Western leaders in Kyiv on Feb. 24, when she made a speech in solidarity with Ukraine on the third anniversary of Moscow’s 2022 invasion.

The UK and France have voiced openness to deploying some 30,000 peacekeeping troops to Ukraine in future peace settlements.

Australia and Ireland both said they might consider the idea. Ireland has started making legislative changes to remove a restriction that requires UN Security Council approval in deploying troops overseas.

Turkey is reportedly open to the idea if it is involved in the preparation and consultation process.

Though Berlin has ruled out troop deployments, German defense officials said the idea might be considered once a framework is in place, according to Reuters.

