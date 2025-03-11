The principal owner of the X social media platform, Elon Musk, has blamed actors in Ukraine for a devastating cyberattack that left thousands of users tweet-less on Monday.

Tens of thousands of users, including this North America-based correspondent, were left with no access to the popular political app, with the California-based company reporting at least three major outages.

Despite claims of responsibility by a Palestinian hacker group, Musk insisted that it was the work of people based in Ukraine.

Musk wrote on his account that a “large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved” in the hack.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources,” he said.

He told Fox News on Monday that “We’re not sure exactly what happened, but there was a massive cyberattack to try to bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area.” 

Newsweek reported on Monday that pro-Palestinian hacker group Dark Storm Team claimed responsibility for a DDoS attack on the platform. “The group is known for primarily targeting countries and entities that support Israel’s attack on Gaza following Hamas’s surprise attack on Oct. 7, 2023,” it reported.

The South Africa-born Musk, who is the world’s wealthiest businessperson and the “efficiency expert” for US President Donald Trump, has been vocal in his criticism of US funds sent to Ukraine under the prior administration and has a penchant for personal attacks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky online.

The latest outages come after X experienced widespread error reports last August.

Musk bought then-Twitter in October 2022 for about $44 billion. The company’s shares had shed about 80 percent of their value two years later, when Musk decided to de-list those stocks and make it a privately held company once again.

The tech mogul lost an estimated $18 billion on Monday as shares in his Tesla electric vehicle company dropped 14 percent on a blisteringly bad day for US equities, fueled by Trump’s insistence on tariffs on several US trading partners. But Tesla shares overall are down about 50 percent since around the time Trump took office.

John Moretti
John Moretti

John Moretti is an author, editor and correspondent for Kyiv Post based in North America. His academic background is in Eastern European economics, international public policy and counterterrorism.

