US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would likely speak to President Vladimir Putin this week, after Ukraine endorsed an American proposal for a ceasefire and talks with Russia to end its invasion.

Trump also indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be invited back to Washington despite the two leaders’ public falling-out on February 28.

“I think so, yeah,” the Republican said when reporters asked if he would speak to Putin this week. Asked whether Zelensky would be welcome back at the White House, Trump said “sure.”

Asked by a reporter about the prospects of a total ceasefire in Ukraine, Trump answered: “Well, I hope it will be over the next few days, I’d like to see.”

He added: “I know we have a big meeting with Russia tomorrow and some great conversations hopefully will ensue.”

Trump’s comments came after US and Ukrainian officials concluded lengthy talks in Saudi Arabia, in which Washington agreed to resume intelligence sharing with Kyiv and mooted a 30-day truce with Moscow.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called that “a remarkable breakthrough.”

