Greenland’s population of around 57,000 is electing its parliament, the Inatsisartut, today. All but one of the parties represented there have so far agreed on the goal of independence for the Arctic island, which belongs to Denmark but has autonomous status. Donald Trump’s overt ambitions to take over Greenland loom large over political life in the capital Nuuk.

Trump has taken them by surprise

The elections are a key moment for Greenland, reports Corriere della Sera (Italy):

“There is an unpronounceable Greenlandic word that sums up the mood of the Greenlanders these days: ‘Nuannaarsuataarpoq’ - taken by surprise. ... Today, perhaps the most important elections in the history of this huge territory, which was a Danish colony from 1721 to 1953 and then became part of the kingdom and has been self-governing on internal affairs since 1979, are due to take place: the 31 members of parliament are being renewed, but there is far more at stake than in the past. Because Donald Trump wants the Arctic island ‘at any price’, and for that reason the elections were hastily brought forward by two months on the day after Trump’s inauguration.”

Solidarity widespread in today’s Denmark

Precisely because Greenland has already suffered the ills of Danish colonisation, Berlingske (Denmark) hopes that it will not again fall under foreign rule:

“We in Denmark know that there has been racism and oppression against the Greenlanders. And that it sometimes still occurs. ... The goal must be for the Greenlanders to be fully equal to the Danes in every way, and to be seen as such. ... We have a common interest in ensuring that the future of Greenland benefits all Greenlanders and that there is no de facto re-colonisation by another power, one that does not share the deep sense of community with them. Because despite all its faults and shortcomings and the darker chapters of history, this sense of community is truly widespread in Denmark.”

Autonomy is in Europe’s interest

Greenland also has a lot to gain, says El Periódico de Catalunya (Spain):

“Greenland is more aware than ever of its strength and vulnerability. The ban on anonymous or foreign campaign donations demonstrates this. ... No matter what the Greenlanders decide, they have already achieved a revision of their ties to Denmark. ... The population wants to emancipate itself without losing its prosperity, and this will only be possible if they open up to other countries in the region such as Iceland or Norway with treaties that the quasi-colonial dependence on the Danes currently rules out. The European Union would do well to get deeply involved on this front to protect its own autonomy.”