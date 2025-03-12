Ukraine has agreed to a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire across its entire territory to demonstrate its commitment to peace, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at a press briefing Wednesday.

He disclosed that before the Ukrainian and US delegations met in Saudi Arabia, there were discussions about a temporary halt in aerial and naval operations. However, the American side proposed a broader ceasefire encompassing all of Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“I have emphasized this repeatedly – none of us trusts the Russians. We’ve been through this before. But we will not play with narratives suggesting we don’t want the war to end,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that the meetings between Ukrainian and American delegations are disrupting Russia’s plans to drive a wedge between long-time allies.

Advertisement

“The Russians will do everything to sow discord between Ukraine and America. But I believe that the meeting in Saudi Arabia itself disrupts Russia’s plans for a full-scale escalation in our relations,” Zelensky said.“On the contrary, we are seeing de-escalation—and that’s exactly how it should be between partners.”

He stressed that bringing the war to an end remains his top priority.

“I want the US president, Europe, and everyone in our alliance to see that we are serious about stopping this war,” he added. “That’s why my response was clear – we are ready for the 30-day ceasefire in the format the US proposed.”

Other Topics of Interest German Arms Firm Rheinmetall Seizes on European ‘Era of Rearmament’ Defense firms have been expanding their presence in Germany in a way not seen for decades.

Commenting on military activity in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Zelensky confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) continue their operations.

“Russia is applying pressure. Our command is doing everything necessary while prioritizing the preservation of our soldiers’ lives,” he said.

Regarding potential sanctions or diplomatic actions against Russia, Zelensky suggested that further steps would depend on the US.

“It will depend on their dialogue with the Russians. If I understand correctly, the approach is peace through force,” he said.

Advertisement

“If Russia accepts the US proposal, I believe there will be appropriate steps forward. If they reject it, we hope the American side will demonstrate exactly what it said,” Zelensky added.

The president highlighted the importance of technical monitoring to ensure compliance with the ceasefire.

“This is a crucial aspect. Given whom we are dealing with, we need technical assistance. Our partners assure us this is being discussed,” he said.

Zelensky also said that discussions on security guarantees would advance if the ceasefire holds, stating: “These 30 days are specifically meant to put agreements on paper.”

Regarding the potential elections, Zelensky stated: “After the war ends, martial law will be lifted, and elections will be held by Ukrainian legislation. No one will deliberately delay them.”

Zelensky stated that Ukraine is prepared to sign a mineral agreement with the United States.

When asked about a potential visit to the US and a meeting with President Donald Trump, he said he had not received an official invitation. However, he emphasized that any discussions with the American president should yield positive results for both sides.

Advertisement

“I want any meeting between us and the US president to be productive. We all need to prepare for this,” Zelensky said.

He firmly reiterated that Ukraine would never recognize its occupied territories as part of Russia.

“These are red lines. Our heroes gave their lives for this. We will not allow anyone to forget this crime against Ukraine,” he stated.

Regarding Ukraine’s strikes on Russian targets, Zelensky clarified that they were not acts of aggression but justified retaliation.

“Killing people and facing no response – this will not happen,” he said.

This news may be updated