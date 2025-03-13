Russian leader Vladimir Putin has visited Russia’s Kursk Oblast for the first time since Ukrainian forces launched operations in the area in August 2024.

According to Russian media, Putin held a meeting at an undisclosed military command post of the Kursk group of troops on Wednesday, March 12. The exact location was not revealed.

State-controlled agencies released footage of Putin dressed in camouflage, listening to a report from General StaffChief Valery Gerasimov. The meeting was also broadcast on Russia’s state TV channel Russia-24.

During the meeting, Gerasimov reported to Putin that Russian forces had advanced over a thousand square kilometers in their offensive in Kursk Oblast.

According to him, Russian troops had recaptured 24 settlements in the past five days and, in some areas, had even crossed into the Sumy region.

Gerasimov claimed that the group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) operating in the Kursk region was “isolated” and that its “systematic destruction is underway.”

In response, Putin ordered his forces to “defeat the enemy in the shortest possible time” and to gain full control over Kursk Oblast. He also suggested that Russia should consider establishing a security zone near the state border.

The Russian president further stated that all Ukrainian soldiers captured in the Kursk region should be treated “as terrorists.”

“We must first of all treat these people [prisoners] as terrorists following the laws of Russia,” Putin said.

However, immediately after, he contradicted himself, adding: “We treat all people and must treat them humanely in the future – all who have fallen into our hands.”

However, Putin added that foreign fighters would not be protected under international law.

“I would also like to remind you that foreign mercenaries are not subject to the 1949 Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War,” Putin stated.

Meanwhile, the AFU’s Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, stated on Wednesday evening that intense fighting was ongoing in the suburbs of Sudzha and the surrounding areas of the Kursk group’s operational zone.

“In the most difficult situations, my priority has always been and remains the preservation of Ukrainian soldiers’ lives. To achieve this, Defense Forces units maneuver to more advantageous positions when necessary,” he said.

Strange videos of Putin’s visit

However, something unusual happened with the initial videos of Putin’s visit. In footage from the command post of the Kursk group, published by Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, the audio did not match the video, and Putin’s voice sounded unusually high-pitched.

The “strange” videos quickly sparked discussions on social media.

Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, attributed the issue to a technical glitch, saying that there was a desynchronization between the sound and video.

“This was the first video where the audio track and visuals were slightly out of sync. We prioritized releasing it quickly so that everyone could see the content. Then, within half an hour, our specialists fixed the picture,” Peskov said, as quoted by Russian media outlets.

Shortly after, corrected versions of the videos were released with proper synchronization and a normal voice timbre.

“As always, the internet is making a fuss over nothing,” Peskov said.

Symbolism behind Putin’s military attire

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels highlighted the significance of Putin appearing in military uniform at the command post.

According to reports, this was not only a show of determination to continue hostilities but also a direct response to the US and Ukraine’s ceasefire proposal – signaling that Russia has no intention of negotiating on their terms.

Russian Telegram channel Insider-T wrote that for Putin, wearing a military uniform is a rare choice.

“Throughout his entire time as head of state, Putin has worn a uniform only a handful of times. Significantly, this happened immediately after ‘Washington’s proposal to cease fire,’” the channel reported.

“High-ranking observers are certain that this is a clear message from Putin that he will not accept Washington’s proposal,” the post added.

Meanwhile, Russian journalist Dmitry Smirnov suggested that Putin’s visit to the command post in Kursk Oblast was a calculated move.

“By arriving at the command post in Kursk Oblast, Putin demonstrated to Trump that he holds strong cards – very good ones,” Smirnov wrote via Telegram.

Western media also reacted to Putin’s visit, interpreting it as an alarming message to the West.

The Financial Times reported that the visit came amid Ukraine’s retreat in the region, with The Guardian emphasizing Putin’s statement that Ukrainian soldiers captured in Kursk should be considered terrorists.

CNN quoted Gerasimov, claiming that Kyiv’s plan to use operations in Kursk as leverage in negotiations had failed. ABC News reported that Ukraine is losing control in the region, which in turn weakens its bargaining position for potential talks with Russia.

ISW breaks down Sudzha’s capture and Putin’s push for wartime leadership

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces have recently captured Sudzha as they continue their offensive in Kursk Oblast. Geolocated footage published on March 12 confirms that Russian troops have taken control of Sudzha and advanced toward southern Zaoleshenka, located just northwest of the town.

A Ukrainian source reportedly linked to military intelligence stated that Ukrainian forces have begun withdrawing from Sudzha.

Meanwhile, Russian milbloggers reported ongoing battles near Zaoleshenka, Goncharovka, and Guyevo, as well as across the border in Ukraine’s Sumy region, near Zhuravka, Novenke, and Basivka – all to the west of Sudzha.

Additionally, Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces launched HIMARS attacks against Russian positions in Kursk Oblast on March 12. However, ISW noted that it could not independently verify these claims.

ISW remarked that Putin’s visit to a Russian military command post in Kursk was likely an attempt to showcase military success and strength, particularly in light of the US-Ukrainian temporary ceasefire proposal.

“This is only the second time that Putin has visited Russian forces on the front line since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022,” ISW read.

Previously, in April 2023, Putin visited the headquarters of the Russian “Dnepr” Grouping of Forces in the occupied Kherson region and the “Vostok” Rosgvardia headquarters in the occupied Luhansk region.

However, unlike those visits, where he wore a suit, Putin appeared in a military uniform during his trip to Kursk Oblast—an unusual choice for him.

“Putin is likely trying to posture himself as an engaged wartime leader and to include himself among the Russian military-political leaders responsible for recent Russian advances in Kursk Oblast,” ISW reported.

The think tank also suggested that Putin’s military appearance is part of a broader effort to present himself as a strong and capable commander ahead of upcoming US-Russian discussions.

Among these meetings is a planned sit-down with US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, on March 13, where the US-Ukrainian ceasefire proposal is expected to be a key topic.