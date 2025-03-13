The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, has vowed that Ukrainian forces will continue to defend the Kursk region for as long as necessary, despite mounting Russian attacks.

While reports indicate that Ukrainian troops may be retreating, there has been no official confirmation from Kyiv regarding a withdrawal from the Kursk region.

By Tuesday evening, Ukrainian troops had repelled eight Russian assaults in the Kursk direction, according to Syrsky. Fierce battles are ongoing in and around the town of Sudzha, where Russian forces are attempting to push Ukrainian troops back into the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

“My priority remains to protect the lives of our soldiers,” said Syrsky. “If needed, our units will reposition to more strategic locations. Despite the increased pressure from the Russian-North Korean alliance, we will defend the Kursk region as long as it is necessary.”

Syrsky stated that Russia, in its effort to achieve political goals, has suffered heavy losses. Since Ukraine launched operations in the Kursk region, Russian forces have reportedly lost 54,900 soldiers, though independent sources have not verified this number.

Ukrainian forces captured several settlements in the Kursk region during their August 2024 offensive, and fighting has continued ever since. However, recent Russian advances have seen them take control of 24 settlements since early March, following the suspension of US intelligence-sharing with Ukraine.

Eurotopics: Ceasefire Proposal - How Will Moscow React?
Other Topics of Interest

Eurotopics: Ceasefire Proposal - How Will Moscow React?

At the talks in Jeddah, negotiators from Washington and Kyiv have agreed on a joint proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Commentators focus on how Russia will react.

Videos circulating online suggest that Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the border town of Sudzha. 

On Wednesday, several pro-Kremlin propaganda channels have shared a video allegedly showing Russian soldiers in the city center, with visuals resembling Sovetskaya Square. However, the time and date of the footage remain unknown.

Kyiv Post reached out to Ukraine’s General Staff for comment. The official comment there was: “We currently have no information on the operational situation,” however, General Staff promised to provide updates once more details become available.

