The US Treasury, under the Trump administration, allowed an exception for energy transactions with Russian financial institutions to expire as planned on March 12, 2025.

Reuters received confirmation from the US Treasury that General License 8L, which Atlantic Council Fellow Eddie Fishman described as an “energy loophole” in Russian sanctions in an X update, has expired.

“At long last, banks will not be able to pay Russia in hard currency for its oil and gas exports,” Fishman said.

What is General License 8 and what does its expiry mean?

General License 8, introduced via the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, was an exception that allowed entities to conduct limited businesses with sanctioned Russian banks, particularly on energy-related transactions.

General License 8L – introduced by former US President Joe Biden on Jan. 10, shortly before he left office – was meant to wind down all those transactions and was scheduled to expire on Thursday – a last call to clear the cheques, in simple terms.

The US Treasury, under US President Donald Trump, confirmed to Reuters that it did not extend the license.

A Treasury spokesperson told Reuters that the administration “remains focused on ending the fighting and fostering negotiations to end the war [in Ukraine]” and “[would] continue to implement our sanctions, which remain one of the levers to facilitate these goals.”

Reuters also noted that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously criticized Biden’s Russian sanctions for being too soft.

No more Russian energy?

Not fully – Fishman noted that transactions can technically be carried out via non-sanctioned Russian banks.