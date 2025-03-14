The US Treasury, under the Trump administration, allowed an exception for energy transactions with Russian financial institutions to expire as planned on March 12, 2025.

Reuters received confirmation from the US Treasury that General License 8L, which Atlantic Council Fellow Eddie Fishman described as an “energy loophole” in Russian sanctions in an X update, has expired. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“At long last, banks will not be able to pay Russia in hard currency for its oil and gas exports,” Fishman said. 

What is General License 8 and what does its expiry mean? 

General License 8, introduced via the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, was an exception that allowed entities to conduct limited businesses with sanctioned Russian banks, particularly on energy-related transactions. 

Advertisement

General License 8L – introduced by former US President Joe Biden on Jan. 10, shortly before he left office – was meant to wind down all those transactions and was scheduled to expire on Thursday – a last call to clear the cheques, in simple terms. 

The US Treasury, under US President Donald Trump, confirmed to Reuters that it did not extend the license.

A Treasury spokesperson told Reuters that the administration “remains focused on ending the fighting and fostering negotiations to end the war [in Ukraine]” and “[would] continue to implement our sanctions, which remain one of the levers to facilitate these goals.” 

General Kellogg Sits the Bench in Blow to Clear-Eyed Ukraine Peace Talks
Other Topics of Interest

General Kellogg Sits the Bench in Blow to Clear-Eyed Ukraine Peace Talks

Ukrainians hope that the peace talks will be more than just a ceasefire for show. But without Keith Kellogg, the risk of more show and less substance rises.

Reuters also noted that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously criticized Biden’s Russian sanctions for being too soft. 

No more Russian energy?

Not fully – Fishman noted that transactions can technically be carried out via non-sanctioned Russian banks.

“It’s still not airtight, as Russia is not under a full financial embargo. A non-sanctioned Russian bank could emerge to collect energy payments, putting the ball back in Trump’s court. This will take time, however, as we saw when Gazprombank was sanctioned last fall,” Fishman said in a comment under his X update. 

Advertisement

In another comment, he said it would require a full embargo like those imposed on Iran “for this to really bite (and stick).”

How this would play out remains to be seen. While the list of sanctioned institutions listed under the license was limited, with the inclusion of 10 institutions such as Russia’s Alfa-Bank and VTB Bank, it also applied to Russia’s Central Bank and “any entity in which one or more of the above persons own, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, a 50 percent or greater interest” – meaning it might also include institutions related to those listed. 

It might also be possible for foreign banks to directly engage with Russia for the transactions, bypassing US institutions altogether – however, how and whether they might be targeted by US sanctions as a result would be a different question altogether. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 10
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
1d ago
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 9
More on Energy
Foreign Businesses in Russia Lost $167 Billion – Assets Redirected to Kremlin Energy
Foreign Businesses in Russia Lost $167 Billion – Assets Redirected to Kremlin
By Kateryna Mykhailova
Mar. 8
Trump Reportedly Looking to Ease Sanctions on Russian Energy War in Ukraine
Trump Reportedly Looking to Ease Sanctions on Russian Energy
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 8
Ukraine Energy Infrastructure ‘Under Massive’ Attack by Russia: Minister War in Ukraine
Ukraine Energy Infrastructure ‘Under Massive’ Attack by Russia: Minister
By AFP
Mar. 7
Ukraine’s Gas Sector Takes One-Two Punch: Export Ban, Criminal Investigations Ukraine
Ukraine’s Gas Sector Takes One-Two Punch: Export Ban, Criminal Investigations
By Kateryna Mykhailova
Mar. 5
Read Next
‘Who’s Going to Get the Power Plant?’ – Trump Calls Putin’s Ukraine Remarks ‘Promising’ but Not ‘Complete’ Putin
‘Who’s Going to Get the Power Plant?’ – Trump Calls Putin’s Ukraine Remarks ‘Promising’ but Not ‘Complete’
By AFP
3h ago
‘Breaking the Deadlock Was Crucial’ – NATO Chief Flatters Trump on Peace Initiative War in Ukraine
‘Breaking the Deadlock Was Crucial’ – NATO Chief Flatters Trump on Peace Initiative
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
General Kellogg Sits the Bench in Blow to Clear-Eyed Ukraine Peace Talks EXCLUSIVE Top News
OPINION: General Kellogg Sits the Bench in Blow to Clear-Eyed Ukraine Peace Talks
By Chuck Pfarrer
11h ago
Did Putin Agree to Trump’s 30-Day Ceasefire? Kind of. Maybe. Not Really. Putin
Did Putin Agree to Trump’s 30-Day Ceasefire? Kind of. Maybe. Not Really.
By Leo Chiu
12h ago
« Previous Azerbaijan, Armenia Say Peace Deal Ready for Signing
Next » Canada Rallies Against Russian ‘Aggression’ as New US Tone Splits G7