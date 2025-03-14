Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow and the surrounding region early Friday morning, March 14, damaging several residential buildings. No injuries have been confirmed.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Russian air defense forces intercepted four drones flying toward the capital. Wreckage from downed drones fell in multiple locations, sparking fires and damaging property.

In central Moscow, as reported by Meduza citing local Telegram channels, a drone hit a residential complex, damaging the roof and entrance.

A damaged residential complex in Moscow. Photo: Mash Telegram channel.

Another crashed into an abandoned building, causing a fire. In the suburbs, a drone struck a private home, damaging several vehicles, while another hit an unfinished apartment complex.

Residents of Balashikha, a city near Moscow, reported hearing an explosion and later discovered suspected drone debris in a residential courtyard.

Moscow regional Governor Andrei Vorobiev confirmed that air defenses shot down multiple drones over Balashikha and other areas, with debris landing on construction sites and residential neighborhoods.

Authorities temporarily restricted flights at Moscow’s Vnukovo and Kaluga airports overnight but lifted the restrictions in the morning.

This marks the second drone attack on Moscow in a week. On March 11, Ukraine launched its largest drone assault on Russia since the war began, deploying more than 340 drones. That strike resulted in civilian casualties, with three people killed and 18 injured.

Ukraine said the drone attack should encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept an aerial ceasefire proposed by Kyiv.

