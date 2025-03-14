Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow and the surrounding region early Friday morning, March 14, damaging several residential buildings. No injuries have been confirmed.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Russian air defense forces intercepted four drones flying toward the capital. Wreckage from downed drones fell in multiple locations, sparking fires and damaging property.

In central Moscow, as reported by Meduza citing local Telegram channels, a drone hit a residential complex, damaging the roof and entrance.

A damaged residential complex in Moscow. Photo: Mash Telegram channel.

Another crashed into an abandoned building, causing a fire. In the suburbs, a drone struck a private home, damaging several vehicles, while another hit an unfinished apartment complex.

Residents of Balashikha, a city near Moscow, reported hearing an explosion and later discovered suspected drone debris in a residential courtyard.