In the early hours of Friday, March 14, Russian forces attacked a hospital in the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, using drones, causing a fire on the roof. As a result of the strike, a paramedic was injured, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

“The drone strike ignited the roof. Forty minutes later, Russia launched a second attack with two more drones,” Syniehubov said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

A 33-year-old paramedic suffered an acute stress reaction, he added.

Patients were unharmed as they were in a shelter during the attack, and some have already been transferred to other medical facilities, the Ministry of Health reported. By dawn, the fire was extinguished.

The State Emergency Service (SES) clarified that the second strike targeted firefighters who were working to extinguish the initial blaze, which covered an area of 1,500 square meters. However, the emergency workers managed to take cover and were not injured.

Advertisement

The fire was fully extinguished within six hours.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 10
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
2d ago
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 9
More on War Crimes
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation War in Ukraine
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Putin in Camouflage Visits Kursk as AFU Battles Rage in Sudzha’s Suburbs Putin
Putin in Camouflage Visits Kursk as AFU Battles Rage in Sudzha’s Suburbs
By Julia Struck
1d ago
Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers Ukraine
OPINION: Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 4
Scorched Earth as a Cover for Pillaging Ukraine’s Donbas Resources EXCLUSIVE Russia
Scorched Earth as a Cover for Pillaging Ukraine’s Donbas Resources
By Sergii Kostezh
Feb. 6
Read Next
Iran, Belarus to Deepen Military Ties – Belarusian Drone Productions? Iran
Iran, Belarus to Deepen Military Ties – Belarusian Drone Productions?
By Kyiv Post
18m ago
Russian Gazprom’s Crisis: Mass Layoffs, Luxury Sell-Offs, US Talks Energy
Russian Gazprom’s Crisis: Mass Layoffs, Luxury Sell-Offs, US Talks
By Kyiv Post
35m ago
Activist Shot in Central Odesa, National Police Chief Heads to the Scene Ukraine
Activist Shot in Central Odesa, National Police Chief Heads to the Scene
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
‘There is Certainly Reason to Be Cautiously Optimistic’ - Kremlin Expects More Talks with US once Witkoff Briefs Trump War in Ukraine
‘There is Certainly Reason to Be Cautiously Optimistic’ - Kremlin Expects More Talks with US once Witkoff Briefs Trump
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
« Previous Finnish Verdict Due for Russian Accused of Ukraine War Crimes
Next » Eurotopics: Ukraine War - Will Moscow Agree to a Ceasefire?