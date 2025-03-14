Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“The drone strike ignited the roof. Forty minutes later, Russia launched a second attack with two more drones,” Syniehubov said.

In the early hours of Friday, March 14, Russian forces attacked a hospital in the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, using drones, causing a fire on the roof. As a result of the strike, a paramedic was injured, according to Oleh Syniehubov , head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Patients were unharmed as they were in a shelter during the attack, and some have already been transferred to other medical facilities, the Ministry of Health reported. By dawn, the fire was extinguished.

The State Emergency Service (SES) clarified that the second strike targeted firefighters who were working to extinguish the initial blaze, which covered an area of 1,500 square meters. However, the emergency workers managed to take cover and were not injured.

Advertisement

The fire was fully extinguished within six hours.