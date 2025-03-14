Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) drones struck two natural gas compressor stations and a missile storage site for S-300/S-400 systems on Russian territory, Kyiv Post sources in the security service reported.

Long-range SBU drones targeted the Davydovskaya natural gas compressor station in the Tambov region and the Novopetrovskaya station in the Saratov region. Videos released online show direct hits on industrial equipment followed by powerful explosions. The exact date of the attack was not specified, with the source stating it happened “in recent days.” Kyiv Post was not able to independently verify the date and time or geo-location of the video.

SBU drones also struck a field storage site for S-300 [NATO: SA-20 “Gargoyle”] and S-400 [NATO: SA-21 “Growler”] missiles near the village of Radkovka in the Belgorod region. The impact triggered a massive detonation of ammunition.

“The SBU carried out another successful special operation on enemy territory, causing significant financial losses to Russia, reducing its ability to fund the war against Ukraine, and weakening the military potential of the Russian army,” an informed source within the SBU stated.

Earlier today Kyiv Post reported that following last night’s explosions in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, a massive fire broke out and spread across more than a thousand square meters at the Tuapse oil complex, a strategically important refinery for southwestern Russia.

He stated that one of the gasoline storage tanks caught fire, and more than a hundred emergency service workers are battling the blaze. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

“These were definitely not drones; the explosion was too strong,” residents claim.