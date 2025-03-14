The United States is preparing to restart deliveries of GLSDB (Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb) guided aerial bombs to Ukraine, after they were upgraded to “better counter Russian jamming.”

The new shipment comes as AP reported that Ukraine has run out of ATACMS missiles, which have a similar range.

According to Reuters, citing two sources, the delivery could happen “in the coming days” as stockpiles are already available in Europe.

These bombs were originally purchased under former President Joe Biden as part of a military aid package. Some reports, cited by Meduza, suggested they were ineffective, partly due to Russian electronic warfare systems. However, sources say they have since been upgraded to resist interference better.

The GLSDB has a range of about 150 kilometers. Ukrainian forces last used them several months ago.

According to Reuters, this move follows US-Ukraine negotiations in Saudi Arabia on March 11. After the talks, the US resumed supplying weapons and sharing intelligence with Ukraine, reversing a brief suspension.

Associated Press reported on Thursday that Ukraine has already exhausted its limited stockpile of long-range ATACMS missiles.

An unnamed American official stated that the United States supplied Ukraine with fewer than 40 ATACMS missiles overall, all of which had been used by January.