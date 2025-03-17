Ukrainian forces launched a drone attack on southern Russia overnight, sparking a blaze at an oil refinery, local authorities said Monday, as Moscow launched a barrage of nearly 200 drones against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian attack on the oil refinery in Russia’s southern Astrakhan region was the latest in a series of aerial strikes by both sides targeting energy facilities.

Regional governor Igor Babushkin said staff of a “fuel and energy” complex were evacuated before the attack, which sparked a large blaze.

“One person was wounded during the attack. The victim has now been taken to the hospital,” Babushkin wrote on social media.

The latest bombardment comes as Ukraine criticised Russia for refusing to accept a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire without any preconditions.

Moscow launched its own barrage of some 174 drones on Ukraine, where air defense units shot down 90 drones, including the Iranian-designed Shahed type drone, the air force said.

Around 500 people in the southern region of Odesa lost power because of the attacks and one person was wounded there, governor Oleg Kiper said, adding several buildings were damaged, including a preschool.

