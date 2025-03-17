The European Council approved €3.5 billion ($3.8 billion) in grants and loans for Ukraine’s macro-financial stability, reconstruction, and modernization. 

The money comes via the Ukraine Facility program – the EU’s financial assistance program for Ukraine started in 2024. This is the third tranche of funds to go to Kyiv, a press release from the EU Council says

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

As of Feb. 24, 2025, €19.6 billion ($21.4 billion) under the Ukraine Facility has been disbursed, the EU Council wrote. 

What is the Ukraine Facility program? 

Ukraine Facility entered into force on March 1, 2024, and is authorized, up to 2027, to provide up to €50 billion ($54.6 billion) of financing in grants and loans to Ukraine.

Advertisement

It became the key EU macro-financial program to support Ukraine’s recovery after Russia invaded the country in 2022, causing a 28% drop in GDP in 2022 and half a trillion dollars of damages for Ukraine over the next decade. 

Apart from recovery, Ukraine Facility’s requirements for reforms will also assist Ukraine in its EU accession process in the next four years. 

Along with funding the state budget, Ukraine Facility makes private investments and provides technical assistance. In return, Kyiv must implement economic reforms.

The third review to receive the tranche ended successfully, the EU Council wrote in the press release. However, had Kyiv failed to carry out reforms, it could have lost out on funds received a smaller tranche or faced audits.

Lithuania Says Russian Military Intelligence Behind Ikea Store Arson
Other Topics of Interest

Lithuania Says Russian Military Intelligence Behind Ikea Store Arson

On Monday, the Lithuanian prosecutor general’s office attributed the arson attack in Vilnius in May 2024 to Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU.

“The Council concluded today that Ukraine had satisfied the necessary conditions laid down in the Ukraine Plan … Ukraine successfully demonstrated that it had implemented 13 different steps,” the EU Council’s press release wrote. 

These include, among others:

  • Passing reforms to increase the use of renewable energy
  • Increasing the autonomy of the energy regulator
  • Simplifying border-crossing procedures in line with EU standards
  • Adopting a strategy for agriculture and rural development (including the removal of land mines from agricultural areas)
  • Continuing work on listing its strategic and critical raw materials

Advertisement

The EU has played a critical role as a financial partner alongside the US since mid-2022, and most EU leaders have continuously supported Ukraine since then. 

While American aid was disbursed rapidly to cover emergency needs – often with minimal bureaucratic hurdles – the EU took a more measured approach.

The EU’s macro-financial assistance required coordination among member states, making the process slower, but it was strategically designed for mid-term economic stabilization rather than short-term relief.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan is Kyiv Post's Business Reporter. She previously wrote for leading Ukraine's business media covering banking, private and public finance, macroeconomics, retail, and legal issues, She also became a Fellow of the International Monetary Fund’s Journalism Fellowship. She can be found on "X" @OlenaHrazhdan.
POPULAR
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 10
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 12
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
More on Economy
The Decline of the Russian Economy Russia
OPINION: The Decline of the Russian Economy
By Xavier Wanderpepen
11h ago
Can Ukraine Survive Without US Aid? Kyiv’s Alternative Funding and Defense Plans Explained in-depth War in Ukraine
Can Ukraine Survive Without US Aid? Kyiv’s Alternative Funding and Defense Plans Explained
By Olena Hrazhdan
2d ago
Russian Gov’t Preps for Sanctions Relief From US War in Ukraine
Russian Gov’t Preps for Sanctions Relief From US
By Kateryna Mykhailova
Mar. 14
Ukraine Receives 1st Canadian Tranche of Loan Backed by Russian Assets Ukraine
Ukraine Receives 1st Canadian Tranche of Loan Backed by Russian Assets
By Olena Hrazhdan
Mar. 13
Read Next
Germany Plans to Boost Ukraine Aid by €3B Ukraine
Germany Plans to Boost Ukraine Aid by €3B
By Kyiv Post
15m ago
Explained: 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal in Ukraine – What We Know Ukraine
Explained: 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal in Ukraine – What We Know
By Leo Chiu
27m ago
Lithuania Says Russian Military Intelligence Behind Ikea Store Arson War in Ukraine
Lithuania Says Russian Military Intelligence Behind Ikea Store Arson
By AFP
1h ago
Poll: Most Americans Disapprove of Trump and His Handling of the War in Ukraine, US Economy Ukraine
Poll: Most Americans Disapprove of Trump and His Handling of the War in Ukraine, US Economy
By Katie Livingstone
1h ago
« Previous Ukraine Launches Drone Attack on Russian Energy Site
Next » ‘Die, B*stards’: Russian Propagandists Celebrate Trump’s Closure of Radio Liberty, VOA