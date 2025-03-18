Russian leader Vladimir Putin has reportedly demanded a halt to all arms shipments to Ukraine during a proposed 30-day truce. Speaking to US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who visited Moscow on March 13, Putin reportedly put the halt on the table as a prerequisite for signing an armistice.

The ceasefire proposal was put forward by the United States as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, now stretching into its fourth year.

A Moscow-based source, cited by Bloomberg, said that a halt would apply to the 30-day period, with arms shipments theoretically resuming only after a broader peace agreement was reached.

While Russia is seeking a complete cessation of Western arms deliveries, sources said the Kremlin’s “minimum goal” is to negotiate an end to US military assistance.

A senior European official told Bloomberg that Russia’s demands have raised concerns among European leaders, who fear Moscow could use the truce to rearm and strengthen its position.

Western media outlets have previously suggested that Putin may be leveraging the ceasefire talks to secure more favorable terms for Moscow. Kyiv Post, citing US intelligence reports, earlier reported that Putin has not abandoned plans to assert control over Ukraine.

The New York Times reported that officials in Kyiv are concerned Trump may agree to cede Odesa to Russia as part of a settlement – something Ukrainians would be unlikely to consider.

Zelensky to Helsinki Wednesday to Discuss ‘Steps to End’ War
Trump has already made clear that he is ready to discuss what parts of occupied Ukraine that Russia will be allowed to keep

A phone call between  US President Donald Trump and Putin is scheduled for March 18. Trump has said the conversation will cover “land, power plants,” and that “many elements” of a peace deal have already been agreed upon.

Ukraine has expressed support for the ceasefire proposal. Putin has also signaled a willingness to consider a temporary halt to fighting but “with nuances” taken into consideration.

