Russia launched an airstrike on the energy infrastructure of Slovyansk, a city of 100,000 people in the Donetsk region, according to local reports.

Kyiv Post sources within the military confirmed that part of the city is now without electricity.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported in Kramatorsk, where guided aerial bombs reportedly struck residential areas.

Ukrainian military correspondent Bohdan Miroshnykov wrote that the strike on Slovyansk’s energy infrastructure was carried out using an aerial bomb.

The attacks took place less than an hour after Trump and Putin had negotiated a 30-day ceasefire on strikes against energy facilities.

Kyiv Post reporters in the capital also heard anti-aircraft guns shooting at drones.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Sergii Kostezh
Sergii Kostezh
Sergii Kostezh is a Kyiv Post Special Correspondent. He has worked for various Ukrainian TV channels as a reporter from the field and war zone.
POPULAR
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 12
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
Air Trackers: French Air Force Launches Top-of-the-Line Fighters on Dicey Deep Black Sea Patrol
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 13
More on War in Ukraine
Germany Approves Huge Spending Boost for Defense, Infrastructure Europe
Germany Approves Huge Spending Boost for Defense, Infrastructure
By AFP
7h ago
Trump Delivers on Putin’s Plan to Ensure Ukraine Fails Ukraine
OPINION: Trump Delivers on Putin’s Plan to Ensure Ukraine Fails
By Timothy Ash
7h ago
Russian Assaults Fail in Donbas as Ukraine Destroys Tanks, Wipes Out Troops War in Ukraine
Russian Assaults Fail in Donbas as Ukraine Destroys Tanks, Wipes Out Troops
By Julia Struck
8h ago
Pfarrer: The One Thing Ukraine Needs to Crush Russia Europe
Pfarrer: The One Thing Ukraine Needs to Crush Russia
By Jason Jay Smart
8h ago
Read Next
Putin Orders 30-Day Halt on Energy Strikes Following Trump Call BREAKING Putin
Putin Orders 30-Day Halt on Energy Strikes Following Trump Call
By Alisa Orlova
5h ago
Ukraine to Kick Off Mandatory Military Training for University Students – Men and Women – in Sept Education
Ukraine to Kick Off Mandatory Military Training for University Students – Men and Women – in Sept
By Stefan Korshak
6h ago
Zelensky to Helsinki Wednesday to Discuss ‘Steps to End’ War War in Ukraine
Zelensky to Helsinki Wednesday to Discuss ‘Steps to End’ War
By AFP
7h ago
Polish and Baltic Defense Ministers Call for Withdrawal From Ottawa Convention NATO
Polish and Baltic Defense Ministers Call for Withdrawal From Ottawa Convention
By Steve Brown
7h ago
« Previous Putin Orders 30-Day Halt on Energy Strikes Following Trump Call