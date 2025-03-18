Russia launched an airstrike on the energy infrastructure of Slovyansk, a city of 100,000 people in the Donetsk region, according to local reports.

Kyiv Post sources within the military confirmed that part of the city is now without electricity.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported in Kramatorsk, where guided aerial bombs reportedly struck residential areas.

Ukrainian military correspondent Bohdan Miroshnykov wrote that the strike on Slovyansk’s energy infrastructure was carried out using an aerial bomb.