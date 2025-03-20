The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) stated that it struck multiple targets in Russian-occupied Crimea over the past few days including air defense systems, the tugboat “Fedor Uryupin,” and a Mi-8 helicopter.

“For several days, the occupiers in temporarily occupied Crimea trembled from an unprecedented roar – their expensive air defense systems proved powerless against the precise strikes of Ukraine’s HUR warriors,” HUR stated Wednesday, March 19 – publishing a corresponding video on social media.

Russian targets reportedly damaged or destroyed

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the strikes damaged multiple Russian radar stations (RLS), specifically:

48Ya6-K1 Podlet – two units

1L125 Niobium-SV – two units

39N6 Kasta 2E2 – three units

9S19 Imbir

Nebo-SV

S-300VM

Nebo-M

59N6-E Protivnik-GE

BRLS Mys

Additionally, HUR strikes targeted:

A S-300SV launcher

Command posts of RLS ST-68 and RLS 39N6 Kasta 2E2

Three Pantsir-S1 air defense missile-gun systems

In addition to air defense systems, Ukrainian intelligence struck a Project S4236 transport tugboat, the multipurpose tugboat “Fedor Uryupin,” and a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.

Crimea

Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The annexation was carried out through a military invasion and a widely condemned sham referendum, in which residents were forced to vote under the presence of Russian troops.

The move was swiftly denounced by Ukraine, the UN, and most Western nations, leading to sanctions against Russia.

Since the occupation, Crimea has become a heavily militarized zone, serving as a key base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, missile systems, and air defense networks. The peninsula plays a crucial role in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, serving as a logistical hub for military operations, including airstrikes, missile launches, and troop deployments to southern Ukraine.

Despite Kremlin narratives portraying Crimea as “historically Russian,” the peninsula has deep Ukrainian, Crimean Tatar, and multicultural roots.

Under Russian control, Crimea has witnessed widespread human rights abuses, including the persecution of Crimean Tatars, media censorship, and forced conscription of Ukrainian citizens into the Russian military.

Ukrainian forces, including HUR, have ramped up precision strikes on military targets in Crimea, aiming to weaken Russia’s grip on the peninsula and disrupt its war efforts.

With growing Ukrainian attacks on Russian bases, radar systems, and naval assets, Crimea is becoming a more vulnerable front, marking a shift in the dynamics of the war.