The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) stated that it struck multiple targets in Russian-occupied Crimea over the past few days including air defense systems, the tugboat “Fedor Uryupin,” and a Mi-8 helicopter.

“For several days, the occupiers in temporarily occupied Crimea trembled from an unprecedented roar – their expensive air defense systems proved powerless against the precise strikes of Ukraine’s HUR warriors,” HUR stated Wednesday, March 19 – publishing a corresponding video on social media.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russian targets reportedly damaged or destroyed

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the strikes damaged multiple Russian radar stations (RLS), specifically:

  • 48Ya6-K1 Podlet – two units
  • 1L125 Niobium-SV – two units
  • 39N6 Kasta 2E2 – three units
  • 9S19 Imbir
  • Nebo-SV
  • S-300VM
  • Nebo-M
  • 59N6-E Protivnik-GE
  • BRLS Mys

Additionally, HUR strikes targeted:

  • A S-300SV launcher
  • Command posts of RLS ST-68 and RLS 39N6 Kasta 2E2
  • Three Pantsir-S1 air defense missile-gun systems

In addition to air defense systems, Ukrainian intelligence struck a Project S4236 transport tugboat, the multipurpose tugboat “Fedor Uryupin,” and a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.

Advertisement

Crimea

Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The annexation was carried out through a military invasion and a widely condemned sham referendum, in which residents were forced to vote under the presence of Russian troops.

The move was swiftly denounced by Ukraine, the UN, and most Western nations, leading to sanctions against Russia.

Since the occupation, Crimea has become a heavily militarized zone, serving as a key base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, missile systems, and air defense networks. The peninsula plays a crucial role in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, serving as a logistical hub for military operations, including airstrikes, missile launches, and troop deployments to southern Ukraine.

‘It’s a Conspiracy Theory’ – US Denies Deleting Data on Abducted Ukrainian Children
Other Topics of Interest

‘It’s a Conspiracy Theory’ – US Denies Deleting Data on Abducted Ukrainian Children

The US State Department has denied reports that data on thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia was deleted after task force shut down.

Despite Kremlin narratives portraying Crimea as “historically Russian,” the peninsula has deep Ukrainian, Crimean Tatar, and multicultural roots.

Under Russian control, Crimea has witnessed widespread human rights abuses, including the persecution of Crimean Tatars, media censorship, and forced conscription of Ukrainian citizens into the Russian military.

Advertisement

Ukrainian forces, including HUR, have ramped up precision strikes on military targets in Crimea, aiming to weaken Russia’s grip on the peninsula and disrupt its war efforts.

With growing Ukrainian attacks on Russian bases, radar systems, and naval assets, Crimea is becoming a more vulnerable front, marking a shift in the dynamics of the war.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko

Kateryna investigates today's most important topics, from geopolitical challenges and defense strategies to stories that change the course of events. She explores the secrets of Ukraine's intelligence services and shows the hidden side of global events. Her passion is uncovering secrets that change history. Born and lives in Kyiv. 

POPULAR
ANALYSIS: Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso
By Stash Luczkiw
Mar. 15
US Ends Permit for Russian Energy Transactions – Trump’s Sanctions Trump Card?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 14
Air Trackers: French Air Force Launches Top-of-the-Line Fighters on Dicey Deep Black Sea Patrol
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 13
Trump Confirms Tuesday Call With Putin on War, Land, Power Plants in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 17
More on HUR
Russia Expands PsyOps Units to Target Ukraine, Ukraine’s Intel Warns Ukraine
Russia Expands PsyOps Units to Target Ukraine, Ukraine’s Intel Warns
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
I’m in Ukraine’s Special Forces – This Is How I Feel When I Have to Kill Putin’s Soldiers HUR
I’m in Ukraine’s Special Forces – This Is How I Feel When I Have to Kill Putin’s Soldiers
By Lord Ashcroft
2d ago
Ukrainian Drones Strike Hidden Russian Drone Factory in Kaluga Region War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Drones Strike Hidden Russian Drone Factory in Kaluga Region
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
FSB Alleges Ukraine Mailed Explosives as Perfume to Military Officials – Kyiv Intel Denies It Drones
FSB Alleges Ukraine Mailed Explosives as Perfume to Military Officials – Kyiv Intel Denies It
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
Read Next
United Europe is Putin’s Nightmare, Says Tusk Ahead of EU Summit Europe
United Europe is Putin’s Nightmare, Says Tusk Ahead of EU Summit
By TVP World
18m ago
‘Berlin Wall Not an Option’: Zelensky Tells Trump No to Ending War Along Current Lines War in Ukraine
‘Berlin Wall Not an Option’: Zelensky Tells Trump No to Ending War Along Current Lines
By Kyiv Post
22m ago
‘It’s a Conspiracy Theory’ – US Denies Deleting Data on Abducted Ukrainian Children Zelensky
‘It’s a Conspiracy Theory’ – US Denies Deleting Data on Abducted Ukrainian Children
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1h ago
Russia Kills Two in Eastern Ukraine, Launches Over 170 Drones War in Ukraine
Russia Kills Two in Eastern Ukraine, Launches Over 170 Drones
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
« Previous Ukraine Ready to Provide Register of Protected Sites – Zelensky
Next » British Special Forces Reportedly on Standby for Ukraine Deployment