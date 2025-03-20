[UPDATES] As of 12:30 Kyiv time, Kyiv Post’s sources within the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) revealed that the attack on the Engels airfield was carried out by drones operated by Ukraine’s SBU and Special Operations Forces.
“The SBU and its partners continue to work with surgical accuracy on key military facilities of the Russian Federation, which are absolutely legitimate military targets. Such special operations reduce the enemy’s ability to terrorize Ukrainian cities with missile strikes,” the source in the SBU told Kyiv Post.
The Russian cities of Saratov and Engels, home to a major military airbase for strategic bombers, were hit by the largest drone attack since Moscow started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian officials said Wednesday, March 20.
Engels houses Tu-160 and Tu-95MS long-range strategic bombers, which have been involved in strikes on Ukraine. The airfield is situated 614 km from Ukraine’s border.
Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin confirmed the attack on Telegram, saying emergency crews were working nonstop to assess the damage. Authorities are documenting destruction to civilian areas and preparing a response.
A fire broke out at Engels airfield, forcing evacuations of a nearby rural area, the local governor confirmed.
“For safety reasons, due to a fire at the airfield, residents of the farming co-op are being evacuated. All emergency services are on site,” Busargin wrote on social media.
Secondary detonations could be heard in nearby areas, Astra reported. According to Ukrainian OSINT journalists, the drone strike hit an ammunition depot.
The attack, according to the governor, damaged about 30 homes in Engels, along with a hospital, two kindergartens and a school. Local media shared images of shattered windows at Engels’ main hospital. Two people were injured, including a woman receiving treatment there.
Ukrainian drones also allegedly hit an oil depot, sparking another blaze. In response to safety concerns, Engels schools switched to remote learning.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defenses shot down 132 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 54 in the Saratov region. Flights at Saratov and Samara airports were temporarily restricted, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said.
