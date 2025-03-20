[UPDATES] As of 12:30 Kyiv time, Kyiv Post’s sources within the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) revealed that the attack on the Engels airfield was carried out by drones operated by Ukraine’s SBU and Special Operations Forces.

“The SBU and its partners continue to work with surgical accuracy on key military facilities of the Russian Federation, which are absolutely legitimate military targets. Such special operations reduce the enemy’s ability to terrorize Ukrainian cities with missile strikes,” the source in the SBU told Kyiv Post.

The Russian cities of Saratov and Engels, home to a major military airbase for strategic bombers, were hit by the largest drone attack since Moscow started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian officials said Wednesday, March 20.

Engels houses Tu-160 and Tu-95MS long-range strategic bombers, which have been involved in strikes on Ukraine. The airfield is situated 614 km from Ukraine’s border.

Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin confirmed the attack on Telegram, saying emergency crews were working nonstop to assess the damage. Authorities are documenting destruction to civilian areas and preparing a response.