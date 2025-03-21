Germany has seized a tanker believed to be part of Russia’s shadow fleet, used to bypass oil sanctions, after it was found drifting off the country’s northern coast in January.

According to Spiegel, citing security sources, German maritime authorities took custody of the Panamanian-flagged Eventin near the Baltic island of Rügen.

A confiscation order was issued, transferring ownership of the vessel and its cargo – about 100,000 tons of oil worth €40 million ($43.33 million) – to Germany.

The Eventin was included in the 16th round of EU sanctions against Russia, announced in February. In total, 74 vessels were blacklisted at that time, bringing the number of Russian tankers under EU sanctions to 153.

Sanctions also targeted vessels transporting weapons and grain from occupied Ukrainian territories.

As of January, over 270 shadow fleet vessels were restricted by the US, EU, and UK. The Biden administration introduced the largest sanctions package in the final days of his presidency, blacklisting 180 tankers transporting Russian oil in violation of restrictions.

According to S&P Global, Western sanctions now cover tankers carrying half of Russia’s seaborne oil exports – around 1.5 million barrels per day, with 1 million going to China and 500,000 to India.