The Anti-Monopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) allowed a company owned by Ukrainian entrepreneur Hennadii Butkevych to acquire a stake in the concrete and building materials factory Aeroc. 

The permission was granted to Trident Geoinvest Ukraine LLC, owned by Hennadii Butkevych, the co-owner of one of Ukraine’s largest grocery stores – ATB and founder of the investment company – BGV Group Management.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Aeroc, an aerated concrete products manufacturer, was previously owned by Russian billionaire Andrei Molchanov before it was confiscated in Ukrainian court and sold at state auction on Dec. 19, 2024. 

Three participants took part in the auction and the final price for the asset was estimated at almost Hr.2 billion ($45 million).

Advertisement

The AMCU granted permission to Trident to acquire more than 50% of the company’s shares, also ensuring over 50% of the votes in Aeroc’s management, AMCU wrote in its press release on Thursday. 

Before the full-scale invasion, Aeroc was Ukraine’s largest producer of aerated concrete blocks, Forbes Ukraine wrote. 

“The company has factories in Obukhiv and Berezan, Kyiv region. According to YouContol, Aeroc’s revenue in 2021 was Hr.1.83 billion ($65.36 million). After the nationalization of the factories, production ceased, and the company’s revenue decreased by more than 1,500 times – to Hr. 1.16 million ($27,619) last year,” the media outlet wrote. 

‘UN Will Not Protect From Putin’s Desire to Return’ – Zelensky on Peacekeeping Mission
Other Topics of Interest

‘UN Will Not Protect From Putin’s Desire to Return’ – Zelensky on Peacekeeping Mission

Macron and Starmer have reportedly been exploring alternatives to deploying European “boots on the ground” in Ukraine.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan is Kyiv Post's Business Reporter. She previously wrote for leading Ukraine's business media covering banking, private and public finance, macroeconomics, retail, and legal issues, She also became a Fellow of the International Monetary Fund’s Journalism Fellowship. She can be found on "X" @OlenaHrazhdan.
POPULAR
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
‘It No Longer Exists’: Massive Fire Wipes Out Oil Depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Region After Drone Attack
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Generation Shift: Veteran Marine Commander Takes Over Ukraine’s General Staff Top Job
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 17
The Real Reason Ukraine Retreated From Kursk
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
More on Business
Ukrainian MHP Buys 41% of Spanish Poultry Company UVESA Ukraine
Ukrainian MHP Buys 41% of Spanish Poultry Company UVESA
By Kateryna Mykhailova
13h ago
Swedish Defense Investor Jonas Rydin: Five Things to Know About Ukrainian Arms Development Sweden
Swedish Defense Investor Jonas Rydin: Five Things to Know About Ukrainian Arms Development
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 17
Odesa Region Creates New Diplomatic Club Odesa
Odesa Region Creates New Diplomatic Club
By Ugo Poletti
Mar. 15
Bank Loans Drive Ukraine’s Energy Expansion – But It Wasn’t Enough Energy
Bank Loans Drive Ukraine’s Energy Expansion – But It Wasn’t Enough
By Olena Hrazhdan
Mar. 14
Read Next
Ukraine Hopes for at Least ‘Partial Ceasefire’ at Saudi Talks Ukraine
Ukraine Hopes for at Least ‘Partial Ceasefire’ at Saudi Talks
By AFP
7h ago
Germany Approves €3B in New Ukraine Military Aid Ukraine
Germany Approves €3B in New Ukraine Military Aid
By AFP
8h ago
‘UN Will Not Protect From Putin’s Desire to Return’ – Zelensky on Peacekeeping Mission Ukraine
‘UN Will Not Protect From Putin’s Desire to Return’ – Zelensky on Peacekeeping Mission
By Julia Struck
8h ago
After Trump, Is Europe Strong Enough to Back Ukraine? Ukraine
After Trump, Is Europe Strong Enough to Back Ukraine?
By Jason Jay Smart
9h ago
« Previous ‘UN Will Not Protect From Putin’s Desire to Return’ – Zelensky on Peacekeeping Mission
Next » Germany Approves €3B in New Ukraine Military Aid