A new Eurobarometer survey shows that Europeans have high expectations from the EU in its role of protecting them against global challenges and security risks. Large majorities are looking for an EU that protects them by focusing on security, defense, and the economy.

There is wide agreement among EU citizens that EU Member States should be more united to face current global challenges and that the European Union needs more means to deal with the challenges ahead.

Citizens are also increasingly aware of the benefits that come with EU membership and see a more important role for the European Parliament. The impacts of inflation and rising cost of living are a major concern, with significant shares of EU citizens expecting their living standards to decrease in the coming years.

Key findings

Historical approval

More than ever, people appreciate what they get from Europe: 74% think that their country benefits from EU membership - the best result ever recorded since this question was first asked in 1983.

More unity

89% believe that more unity is crucial to tackling global challenges. The consensus is high with 75% or more citizens agreeing with this in every Member State.

Powerful parliament

62% of citizens would like to see the European Parliament take on a more prominent role. This figure has risen by six points in the past year, reaching its peak since 2020.

Improved image

The European Union’s image is positive for more people (50%). That’s an increase of two points in comparison to spring 2024 and five points more than in autumn 2023.

Protecting people

66% want the EU’s role in protecting citizens from global crises and security risks to become more important, while 50% recognize that this protective role has already grown in recent years.

Strengthened security

Defence and security is the main area on which the EU should focus in order to strengthen its position in the world, according to citizens (36%). The new runner-up is competitiveness, economy and industry (32%), which has gained five points in the past year.

Eroding expectations

33% expect their standard of living to decrease over the next five years. That’s seven points more than right after the recent European elections (26%) and goes back to the level of spring 2024 (32%).

Pressing priorities

43% urge the European Parliament to priorities tackling inflation, rising prices and the cost of living. The EU’s defense and security and the fight against poverty and social exclusion are next on the list (both at 31%).

Changing benefits

The main reason people think that EU membership is beneficial has changed: protecting peace and strengthening security has gained three points since the summer and is now in first place with 35%. The previous top reason, improved cooperation between EU countries, loses two points and is now in second place (34%).

Valuing peace

Political priorities change, values are stable: peace (45%), democracy (32%) and human rights (22%) remain the top three values that people want the European Parliament to defend, just as they were a year ago.

Eurobarometer is a European Commission service monitoring public opinion in the European Union. Its surveys address major topics concerning European citizens.

