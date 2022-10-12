The Ukrainian Center for Museum Development reported that Russia’s massive missile strike on Oct.10 caused serious damage to cultural and academic buildings in downtown Kyiv, namely:

Taras Shevchenko National University (Red building, Institute of Philology

building);

building); Maksymovych Scientific Library;

Institute of Literature at the National Academy of Sciences;

Institute of Archeography at the National Academy of Sciences;

National Philharmonic Society;

Pedagogical Museum of Ukraine and Museum of the 1917-1921 Ukrainian

Revolution housed in the building of Central Rada.

Ironically, the facade of the Mikhail Bulgakov Museum was badly damaged. Bulgakov is notorious for his anti-Ukrainian views expressed in his novel “the White Guard.” Moreover, the worst damage was caused to the Russian Philology Department of the Institute of Philology at Shevchenko University.