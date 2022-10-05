Europe has become stronger since Germany took a common line with other EU members regarding Russia.

This was stated by the German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, who addressed the Warsaw Security Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We will achieve security only without, not with, Vladimir Putin’s Russia. This was an important shift in German politics,” Baerbock said.

She admitted that Germany had previously not listened very carefully to the “correct assessment by many partners” regarding Russia.

“Now that we have changed course, everything has become crystal clear for the government, for the media, and for the people… We can only succeed together with all our friends in Europe, especially now that Germany is playing in a joint team. We must stick together and prevent a split imposed from the outside in this situation… right now Russia is using its next instrument of hybrid war – the division of Europe. Therefore, it is very important to send a clear signal that Putin will not succeed,” Baerbock emphasized.

She called it a positive sign that the USA and Europe, NATO and the EU are currently closer than ever. Transatlantic solidarity, partnership, and trust are “the strongest weapons also against Russia,” Baerbock emphasized.

In his turn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, noted that during this terrible war that Putin is waging against Ukraine, “Central and Eastern Europe has a certain political leadership.”

He believes that the EU needs the political leadership of the countries that can really change the situation. However, in his opinion, Europe does not need one leader who would dictate what the policy should be, because there is a well-established “mechanism of multilateralism.” Europe needs good ideas and a good vision, the minister said.

As reported, the Warsaw Security Forum is being held in the capital of Poland on Oct. 4-5.