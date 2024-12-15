Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-15-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-15-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Ukraine has been targeting fuel depots in Russia in retaliation for Moscow’s bombardments that have wreaked massive damage on its power generation network.
Russian authorities said Saturday that firefighters were battling a blaze caused by a drone attack in the western Oryol region after Ukraine said it struck a major oil terminal there.
Assad’s fall, Russia’s humiliation, and the rise of a nominally Islamist power in Syria may have opened a Pandora’s box. The coming months could bring any number of unexpected scenarios.
With huge Russian losses in Syria, culminating in Assad’s flight to Russia, the world takes stock. The big unknown is the true ideological inclination of the newly empowered rebel movement. Several powers are weakened – the Assad regime was destroyed; Russia was humiliated; and Iran lost its logistical supply lines to its proxy, Hezbollah. Two countries made immediate gains: Israel faces a further weakened Hezbollah to its north, and Ukraine benefits from Russia’s humiliation. All the world sees more clearly that Russia's military and Iran are overstretched.
However much some may revel in Assad’s flight to Russia, the serious instabilities and unintended consequences are palpable. Nobody can be sure of the full consequences, but we can make educated guesses. Iran and Russia’s immediate responses must be of three types: shock, fear, and damage control. ISIS sees opportunity, to which the US and Israel are responding with pre-emptive strikes to destroy weapons depots and production sites that could otherwise fall to ISIS.
In the first of two exclusive dispatches from Ukraine, Lord Ashcroft hears about the brave women serving their country, including former music industry worker Hanna Vasyk.
As a self-confessed hippy who enjoyed a career in music and the arts, Hanna Vasyk makes an unlikely soldier. With her striking features and fondness for jewellery – including a gold-hoop nose piercing – the peace-loving former music industry worker looks as though she might be more at home on the catwalk than the battlefield.
First appearances, however, are deceptive. And although for a time Hanna feared she lacked the courage to serve on the frontline, or whether she could face the loss of freedom required to be in the military, those self-doubts were misplaced.
