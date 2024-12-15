Search

LIVE Updated 43m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-15-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-15-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-15-2024
By Kyiv Post
8h ago

Russia Battles Blaze After Ukraine Claims Strike on Oil Terminal

Russia Battles Blaze After Ukraine Claims Strike on Oil Terminal
By AFP
43m ago

Ukraine has been targeting fuel depots in Russia in retaliation for Moscow’s bombardments that have wreaked massive damage on its power generation network.

Russian authorities said Saturday that firefighters were battling a blaze caused by a drone attack in the western Oryol region after Ukraine said it struck a major oil terminal there.

Ukraine has been targeting fuel depots in Russia in retaliation for Moscow's bombardments that have wreaked massive damage on its power generation network.

Syria Shows That Putin Is in Deep, Worldwide Trouble

Syria Shows That Putin Is in Deep, Worldwide Trouble
By Jeffrey S. Kargel
58m ago

Assad’s fall, Russia’s humiliation, and the rise of a nominally Islamist power in Syria may have opened a Pandora’s box. The coming months could bring any number of unexpected scenarios.

With huge Russian losses in Syria, culminating in Assad’s flight to Russia, the world takes stock. The big unknown is the true ideological inclination of the newly empowered rebel movement. Several powers are weakened – the Assad regime was destroyed; Russia was humiliated; and Iran lost its logistical supply lines to its proxy, Hezbollah. Two countries made immediate gains: Israel faces a further weakened Hezbollah to its north, and Ukraine benefits from Russia’s humiliation. All the world sees more clearly that Russia's military and Iran are overstretched. 

However much some may revel in Assad’s flight to Russia, the serious instabilities and unintended consequences are palpable. Nobody can be sure of the full consequences, but we can make educated guesses. Iran and Russia’s immediate responses must be of three types: shock, fear, and damage control. ISIS sees opportunity, to which the US and Israel are responding with pre-emptive strikes to destroy weapons depots and production sites that could otherwise fall to ISIS.

‘I Want Russia Destroyed’ – The Women on Ukraine’s Frontline Giving Putin a Bloody Nose

'I Want Russia Destroyed' – The Women on Ukraine's Frontline Giving Putin a Bloody Nose
By Lord Ashcroft
1h ago

In the first of two exclusive dispatches from Ukraine, Lord Ashcroft hears about the brave women serving their country, including former music industry worker Hanna Vasyk.

As a self-confessed hippy who enjoyed a career in music and the arts, Hanna Vasyk makes an unlikely soldier. With her striking features and fondness for jewellery – including a gold-hoop nose piercing – the peace-loving former music industry worker looks as though she might be more at home on the catwalk than the battlefield.

First appearances, however, are deceptive. And although for a time Hanna feared she lacked the courage to serve on the frontline, or whether she could face the loss of freedom required to be in the military, those self-doubts were misplaced.

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 14, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 14, 2024
By ISW
1h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on December 14 that the Russian military has deployed North Korean soldiers in infantry assaults in Kursk Oblast.
  • The prospects for Russia's continued military presence in Syria remain unclear as reports that Russia is evacuating its military assets from Syria continue.
  • The complex nature of the interim Syrian government is likely to result in conflicting reports about whether Russia is engaged in talks with Syrian opposition groups.
  • Ukrainian forces struck an oil depot in Oryol Oblast on the night of December 13 to 14.
  • The new Georgian Dream-dominated parliament and other government bodies elected Georgian Dream's candidate, Mikheil Kavelashvili, as Georgian President on December 14.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Torestk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Robotyne.
  • Ukrainian forces regained lost positions near Vovchansk within the past several weeks.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to exalt the "Time of Heroes" veteran program and use it to militarize the Russian government and society.

