In a multi-stage operation, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and defense forces struck a significant blow to Russian logistics in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, Dec. 14, sources within the SBU told Kyiv Post.

According to those sources, the mission, executed in collaboration with the operational grouping of troops "Tavria," Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR), Special Operations Forces (SSO), and Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), targeted a key fuel supply route from Crimea.

The operation began near the village of Oleksiyivka in the Bilmatsky district, where the 13th Main Directorate of the SBU’s Military Counterintelligence sabotaged the railway tracks.

The strike derailed a train carrying 40 tank cars of fuel. As some tanks caught fire, HIMARS missile systems from the "Tavria" operational-strategic group launched precision strikes, destroying the locomotive and critical railcars, ensuring the fuel could not be salvaged.

This raid not only destroyed the fuel train but also severely disrupted a vital railway link used to supply Russian forces, dealing a strategic setback to the enemy.