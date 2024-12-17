Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-17-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-17-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Kirillov, who had been in his post since 2017, was sanctioned in October by Britain over the alleged use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological protection forces, was killed in an explosion in Moscow early Tuesday morning, Dec. 17, according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. Kirillov’s assistant, identified only as Ilya P., also died in the blast.
The explosion occurred around 6 a.m. on Ryazansky Prospekt when Kirillov and his assistant were leaving the entrance of a residential house.
Ten countries and the European Union called North Korea’s growing involvement in Russia’s war in Ukraine a “dangerous expansion” on Monday, in a joint statement released by the United States.
Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to reinforce Russia’s war effort, including to the Kursk border region, where both Ukraine and the United States say North Korean forces have suffered casualties.
The package is targeted against those who provide support and services to Russia’s war effort and includes sanctions against 84 targets, made up of 54 individuals and 30 entities.
The European Union (EU) adopted its 15th sanctions package aimed at crippling Russia’s ability to wage war on Ukraine on Monday, Dec. 16, according to the press service of the European Council.
This 15th package of sanctions targets individuals, entities, and practices that support Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The measures include new listings, restrictions on maritime transport, tighter trade controls, and protections for European companies.
Stefan Korshak, Kyiv Post’s military correspondent, shares his perspective on the developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Probably the punchline for this week is all the activity in the war that hasn’t even shown up as a backpage story in the mainstream West. I get that everyone has their own lives to live, yes Christmas is coming, but sometimes I am amazed at the amount of war and destruction mainstream media seems able to ignore. But then, I am a pretty old school journalist: If it bleeds it leads. Or if it’s an animal, like a pig sniffing a Ukrainian drone.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Trump calls the war “the worst carnage the world has seen since WWII”; Putin touts territorial gains in “landmark year” for Russia; Italy packs up tenth aid package for Kyiv but prepares for peace.
US President-elect Donald Trump repeated his calls for a negotiated peace settlement in Ukraine on Monday, saying that the war represents “the worst carnage that this world has seen since Word War II.” And when asked if Ukraine would have to cede territory for a deal, Trump noted that the refugees who had left certain cities “can’t go back to those places” because “there’s nothing there.”
“[President Volodymyr] Zelensky would like to have peace. Everyone’s being killed,” Trump said at a press conference at his resort home in Florida. “It’s the worst carnage that this world has seen since World War II. I’ve had pictures of fields where bodies are lying on top of bodies. Looks like the old pictures of the [US] Civil War… If you’d seen those pictures you’d feel more strongly about it, it’s got to stop.”