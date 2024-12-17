Search

LIVE Updated 2h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-17-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-17-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-17-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
10h ago

Russia’s Head of Nuclear Defense Forces Igor Kirillov Killed in Moscow Bomb Attack

...
By Kyiv Post
2h ago

Kirillov, who had been in his post since 2017, was sanctioned in October by Britain over the alleged use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological protection forces, was killed in an explosion in Moscow early Tuesday morning, Dec. 17, according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. Kirillov’s assistant, identified only as Ilya P., also died in the blast.

The explosion occurred around 6 a.m. on Ryazansky Prospekt when Kirillov and his assistant were leaving the entrance of a residential house.

Read more

N. Korea Involvement in Ukraine a ‘Dangerous Expansion’ of Conflict: US, Allies

...
By AFP
3h ago

Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to reinforce Russia‘s war effort, including to the Kursk border region, where both Ukraine and the United States say North Korean forces have suffered casualties

Ten countries and the European Union called North Korea’s growing involvement in Russia’s war in Ukraine a “dangerous expansion” on Monday, in a joint statement released by the United States.

Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to reinforce Russia’s war effort, including to the Kursk border region, where both Ukraine and the United States say North Korean forces have suffered casualties.

Read more

EU’s 15th Sanctions Package Targets Chinese and North Korean Companies

...
By Kyiv Post
3h ago

The package is targeted against those who provide support and services to Russia’s war effort and includes sanctions against 84 targets, made up of 54 individuals and 30 entities.

The European Union (EU) adopted its 15th sanctions package aimed at crippling Russia’s ability to wage war on Ukraine on Monday, Dec. 16, according to the press service of the European Council.

This 15th package of sanctions targets individuals, entities, and practices that support Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The measures include new listings, restrictions on maritime transport, tighter trade controls, and protections for European companies.

Read more

The Invisible Front, Markus and Drapaty, Goeben und Breslau und ein Boot

...
By Stefan Korshak
3h ago

Stefan Korshak, Kyiv Post’s military correspondent, shares his perspective on the developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Probably the punchline for this week is all the activity in the war that hasn’t even shown up as a backpage story in the mainstream West. I get that everyone has their own lives to live, yes Christmas is coming, but sometimes I am amazed at the amount of war and destruction mainstream media seems able to ignore. But then, I am a pretty old school journalist: If it bleeds it leads. Or if it’s an animal, like a pig sniffing a Ukrainian drone.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 16, 2024

...
By ISW
3h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin’s continued fixation on the Russian “Oreshnik” ballistic missile and Russia’s non-nuclear deterrents suggests that the Kremlin may be searching for off-ramps from its continued nuclear saber-rattling narrative.
  • Putin once again reiterated the false Russian narrative that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is illegitimate—firmly establishing that the deposition of Ukraine’s legitimate, democratic government is one of the Kremlin’s prerequisites for a negotiated settlement to the war.
  • Russian Defense Minister Belousov also used the December 16 Russian MoD board meeting to reiterate Putin’s previously stated territorial objectives in Ukraine as another Kremlin prerequisite to a negotiated settlement to the war.
  • Belousov also used his December 16 address to posture as an effective and innovative manager—sharply contrasting his leadership of the MoD with that of former Defense Minister and current Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu.
  • Putin ordered the MoD to establish the Unmanned Systems Forces as part of continued efforts to centralize control over Russian irregular drone units.
  • Belousov’s statements confirm that the Russian military is recruiting just enough military personnel to replace its recent casualty rates, but intensified offensive operations have and will likely continue to strain the efficacy of Russia’s cryptomobilization efforts.
  • Russia continues to negotiate with the interim Syrian government to maintain its military presence at the Hmeimim Air Base and Port of Tartus in Syria, but Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s recent appeals to Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) suggest that talks may have hit a snag.
  • Russia continues to withdraw elements of its force grouping in Syria to the western coast amid limited reports that Moscow plans to fully withdraw within one month.
  • Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions near Pokrovsk, and Russian forces recently advanced near Chasiv Yar, Kurakhove, and Velyka Novosilka and in Kursk Oblast.
  • The Russian government appointed Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov as the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s (MoD) Military Construction Company, likely as part of ongoing anti-corruption efforts within the Russian MoD.

Read more

‘People Can’t Go Back to Those Cities: There’s Nothing There’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 17

...
By John Moretti
9h ago

Trump calls the war “the worst carnage the world has seen since WWII”; Putin touts territorial gains in “landmark year” for Russia; Italy packs up tenth aid package for Kyiv but prepares for peace.

US President-elect Donald Trump repeated his calls for a negotiated peace settlement in Ukraine on Monday, saying that the war represents “the worst carnage that this world has seen since Word War II.” And when asked if Ukraine would have to cede territory for a deal, Trump noted that the refugees who had left certain cities “can’t go back to those places” because “there’s nothing there.”

“[President Volodymyr] Zelensky would like to have peace. Everyone’s being killed,” Trump said at a press conference at his resort home in Florida. “It’s the worst carnage that this world has seen since World War II. I’ve had pictures of fields where bodies are lying on top of bodies. Looks like the old pictures of the [US] Civil War… If you’d seen those pictures you’d feel more strongly about it, it’s got to stop.”

Read more