Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky provided an update on Ukraine's ongoing cross-border offensive in the Kursk region during the “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, as reported by Kyiv Post correspondent on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The operation, which began on Aug. 6, was strategically planned to establish a security zone in the Sumy region aimed at halting Russian shelling and protecting civilian infrastructure.

“The decision to launch an offensive in the Kursk direction was made to create a security zone, stop shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, and protect civilian objects in the Sumy region,” Syrsky explained.

Reporting on the progress, Syrsky said that Kyiv’s forces now control 1,294 square kilometers (almost 500 square miles) and 100 settlements in the Russian border region of Kursk.

“We continue to move forward; today we control 1,294 square kilometers of territory, including more than 100 settlements. Additionally, 594 Russian servicemen have been captured in this direction.”

One of the key objectives of the Kursk Offensive, according to Syrsky, was to draw Russian reserves away from other critical areas. So far, about 30,000 Russian troops have been relocated from various directions, mainly from the south, to reinforce their positions in Kursk.

However, Syrsky noted that the situation in Pokrovsky’s direction remains challenging. Russian forces continue their offensive operations there, utilizing assault infantry units alongside active artillery and air support.

“The enemy is advancing at a high price. We are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation,” Syrsky said.

On Aug. 6, Ukraine launched a new offensive into Russia’s less-fortified Kursk region, which took Moscow by surprise, with Russian conscripts being thrust into the fight in its attempt to contain the offensive.

The Kremlin has responded by declaring a “counter-terrorist operation” in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions. However, Ukrainian forces continue their offensive, with no signs of slowing down.

The operation has drawn international attention, with reports like those from The Washington Post noting that since the offensive began, more than 240 Russian soldiers have been captured in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian officials said on Aug. 14 that the operation’s goal is to create a “buffer zone” to prevent Russian shelling of Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the Ukrainian president, said the Kursk operation is part of Ukraine’s efforts to coerce Russia into negotiations.