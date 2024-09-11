In the Novooskolsky district of Russia’s Belgorod region, a locomotive and several freight train cars derailed, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, who posted on Telegram Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Gladkov said that the incident occurred due to “illegal interference with railway operations,” although no further details were provided. He also noted that there were no injuries and passenger trains had been diverted around the site of the incident.

The Southeast Railways of Russia clarified that 11 train cars and the locomotive were derailed, and work is underway to restore the railway and overhead contact system.

The Russian state media outlet TASS reported that the Russian Investigative Committee opened a terrorism case following the train derailment.

“Operational search measures are being conducted to identify the individuals responsible for the crime,” the Investigative Committee added.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported an attack involving 144 drones, which temporarily halted operations at three major Moscow airports – Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky.

In May, near the Kotluban railway station in Russia’s Volgograd region, 300 km from the Ukrainian border, several tanker cars carrying petroleum products derailed.

Initially, Russian Railways attributed the incident to “unknown perpetrators,” but later, the Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that the cause was identified as an attack by a Ukrainian kamikaze drone.

On Oct. 13, Melitopol partisans blew up a Russian train, cutting off its supply of ammunition and fuel to the Zaporizhzhia front. The National Resistance Center reported that “Melitopol partisans” had sabotaged the train, which transported ammunition and fuel daily from Crimea to Melitopol and Dniprorudne. On its return trips, the train carried damaged equipment and looted materials such as iron ore, grain, and other assets.