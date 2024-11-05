The appearance of Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 (NATO: Felon) twin-engine stealth multirole fighter outside of Russia for the first time at China’s Zhuhai 2024 international air show evoked the high level of interest that Moscow probably hoped for but not in the way it transpired.
Two of the aircraft were dispatched to the show, the first flew in last Monday and the second was flown in on an An-124 cargo aircraft and reassembled once it arrived. The first Su-57 was to participate in flying demonstrations while the other was set up as part of the static display.
Visitors to the airshow were allowed unrestricted access to the outside of the aircraft, and rather than being impressed by this jewel of Russian aviation, it sparked a deluge of derision on Chinese social media. Close-up photos and videos posted on the internet, showed a wide range of defects that led to mockery and criticism that seemed to be accentuated by the obviously superior structural qualities of China’s own fifth generation fighter, the Chengdu J-20.
While some military commentators pointed out the static Su-57, Bort number (registration number) which gave it the designation T-50-4, serial number 054, indicated it was an early pre-2019 prototype but did not excuse the poor quality that was on display, with some of the defects casting doubt on whether it is truly a “stealth aircraft.”
In short, criticism centered on the following:
- Fuselage panels were attached to the frame of the aircraft using a huge number of bolts, the heads of some protruded above the surface of the component.
- The tail section was attached using a hodgepodge of screws and bolts with different fastening slots – Philips-type, cross head, straight, and hexagonal.
- The joints of the wings and the doors to the internal weapons compartment with other elements of the fuselage were poorly fitting.
Even accepting that the aircraft was assembled on site in a not ideal situation, it seems counterproductive to have demonstrated an aircraft in that condition. While China is not a prospective customer for the Su-57, the Zhuhai show is hosting visitors from Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East, who could be potential clients.
It seems more likely that Moscow’s motivation for sending the aircraft, was as an attempt to demonstrate the close defense and technological relationship that now exists between Beijing and Moscow.
