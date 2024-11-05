The appearance of Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 (NATO: Felon) twin-engine stealth multirole fighter outside of Russia for the first time at China’s Zhuhai 2024 international air show evoked the high level of interest that Moscow probably hoped for but not in the way it transpired.

Two of the aircraft were dispatched to the show, the first flew in last Monday and the second was flown in on an An-124 cargo aircraft and reassembled once it arrived. The first Su-57 was to participate in flying demonstrations while the other was set up as part of the static display.

Visitors to the airshow were allowed unrestricted access to the outside of the aircraft, and rather than being impressed by this jewel of Russian aviation, it sparked a deluge of derision on Chinese social media. Close-up photos and videos posted on the internet, showed a wide range of defects that led to mockery and criticism that seemed to be accentuated by the obviously superior structural qualities of China’s own fifth generation fighter, the Chengdu J-20.

Chinese immigration officials check the passport of the pilot of the Sukhoi Su-57 (NATO: Felon) Bort number 54 as it arrives at the Zhuhai international airshow. The external fixation of the aircraft’s fuselage panels are evident in the background. Photo: X / Twitter / WenJian0922

While some military commentators pointed out the static Su-57, Bort number (registration number) which gave it the designation T-50-4, serial number 054, indicated it was an early pre-2019 prototype but did not excuse the poor quality that was on display, with some of the defects casting doubt on whether it is truly a “stealth aircraft.”

In short, criticism centered on the following: