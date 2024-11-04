A video circulating on social media allegedly showing a North Korean soldier, in Russian uniform, being fed adequately for the first time in his life after arriving in Ukraine to fight for Moscow – wasn’t just misleading it was totally wrong. The man is Chinese, and he was simply describing what he was eating in Mandarin. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. X user intelligencefnt shared two videos on Sunday evening that depicted the Asian man in Russian military uniform cooking and eating, to which the captions read: “A North Korean soldier arriving in Ukraine to fight for Russia expressed surprise at the variety and abundance of food provided: ‘I'm eating in the field. Look at this meat. Big beef, instant noodles…’” In carrying out its own fact-checking, Kyiv Post confirmed the man was indeed eating instant noodles with beef, but was talking in Mandarin, the official language of China, not Korean. The man’s claim that he was on the front, seemed to be supported by the sound of Russian dialogue audible in the background, presumably in or near Ukraine, though Kyiv Post could not establish the time and place the video was taken. Advertisement Telegram channel exilenovaplus, whose watermark is visible on the videos, also stated that the man was Chinese in its Saturday social media post.

A North Korean soldier arriving in Ukraine to fight for Russia expressed surprise at the variety and abundance of food provided: "I'm eating in the field. Look at this meat. Big beef, instant noodles..." pic.twitter.com/15asmuY2Ne — Intelligence FRONT (@intelligencefnt) November 3, 2024

In the first video, the man could be heard saying "Meal time … front line … beef noodles. Look at this beef, a lot of it. Add some instant noodles to it" in Mandarin at the beginning of the video At 0:25, he said "One can [of beef] and one pack of noodles" in Mandarin before slurping the noodles. He finished the first video with the vulgar phrase "за**ись," which means "f**king awesome" in Russian.

