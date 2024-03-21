The man formerly in charge of food supply for Ukraine’s military was detained for allegedly illegally enriching himself by nearly Hr.60 million ($1.5 million) between 2022 and 2023.
Tetiana Nikolaenko, a member of the Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense, wrote on her FB page that companies related to family of the former head, Colonel Olexandr Kozlovsky, got more than Hr.172 million ($4.4 million).
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that the former head of Ukraine’s Central Department of Food Supply had been detained Thursday morning, March 21.
Kozlovsky, who was charged with illegal enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), faces up to 10 years in prison.
The SBI reported that official assets include an apartment in the capital, a new car, and 53 plots of land.
Ukrainian authorities are attempting to tackle corruption in food procurement for its armed forces.
Comments (3)
Elke keer als ik rug zeg wordt het tapijt, bwahahaha
Die zelfverrijking door corruptie moet eindelijk eens stoppen.
Schandalig dat dit over de rug moet van de soldaten die hun leven wagen om deze corrupte sukkels veilig te houden.
Hard aanpakken met laaaange straffen!
Shameful. Assets obtained illegally should be confiscated together with a restitution amount equivalent to the monetary effect of the loss times the elapsed duration until recovery. Then, after restored, a punishment. Do not think that making good on the loss IS the punishment; the two are different and BOTH need to be exacted.