The man formerly in charge of food supply for Ukraine’s military was detained for allegedly illegally enriching himself by nearly Hr.60 million ($1.5 million) between 2022 and 2023.

Tetiana Nikolaenko, a member of the Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense, wrote on her FB page that companies related to family of the former head, Colonel Olexandr Kozlovsky, got more than Hr.172 million ($4.4 million).

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that the former head of Ukraine’s Central Department of Food Supply had been detained Thursday morning, March 21.

Kozlovsky, who was charged with illegal enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), faces up to 10 years in prison.

The SBI reported that official assets include an apartment in the capital, a new car, and 53 plots of land.

Ukrainian authorities are attempting to tackle corruption in food procurement for its armed forces.