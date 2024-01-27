Another corruption scandal has recently rattled the Ukrainian public, galvanized media attention and brought down some prominent art – quite literally.

People don't usually let Cartier bracelets, Porsches or fancy apartments slide upon learning that they may have been bought with cash stolen from their army during wartime.

So now, the reputation of up-and-coming 25-year-old artist Sonya Morozik, riding what's likely the peak of her career, has been torn down in the same way as her art, with people simply unwilling to accept that she is the ex-fiancée of a man accused of embezzling funds from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The case

It all started on Dec. 29, when the State Bureau of Investigation arrested Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, a major clothing supplier to the Ministry of Defense.

Hrynkevych was accused of taking a bribe to regain seized property from his companies during a criminal investigation.

As part of this investigation, law enforcement discovered that Hrynkevych's companies won 23 tenders to supply clothing to the Ministry, totaling more than Hr. 1.5 billion ($42 million).

However, several contracts were allegedly left unfulfilled, some were only partially implemented with delays, and orders were processed by enterprises lacking sufficient capacity.

The State Bureau of Investigation said that, under these contracts, Hrynkevych's companies supplied low-quality goods, resulting in financial losses to the state exceeding Hr. 934 million ($24 million)

A criminal group of five members led by Hrynkevych, including his son Roman, were identified as suspects under Part 5 of Article 190 and Part 1 and 2 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This pertains to providing illegal benefits to an official and creation of a criminal organization.

Both father and son could face up to eight years in prison.

The Ministry of Defense has terminated all contracts with Hrynkevych's companies, and on Jan. 11, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that all assets belonging to the family and companies under Hrynkevych's control had been seized.

Hrynkevych Jr., was detained almost two weeks later in Odesa, on Jan. 22, whilst trying to leave the country.

According to operational information provided by the State Bureau of Investigation, Hrynkevych tried to negotiate an illegal crossing to hide from Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies.

Opulent lifestyle

It might appear to be just another corruption scandal to which the Ukrainian public has long become wearily accustomed.

However, the situation took a new turn when extravagant details of the Hrynkevych family's luxurious lifestyle began to surface.

An Instagram post by Ihor Lachenkov, a Ukrainian blogger and volunteer, followed by 1.5 million on Telegram and 720,000 on Instagram, brought the case to the top of the headlines.