[Updated at 12:27]: The Ukrainian Air Force clarified that 81 missiles were shot down out of the 94 launched.

“From 14:00 on Dec. 12 to 10:00 on Dec. 13, 2024, the enemy carried out a combined air attack on Ukraine using various types of missiles and strike drones,” the message said.

During this period, the Air Force recorded 94 missiles and 193 UAVs launched by Russian troops, including:

Four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters

Two Iskander-M ballistic missiles

One KN-23 ballistic missile

55 Kh-101 and Kh-55SM cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers

24 Kalibr cruise missiles

Seven Iskander-K cruise missiles

One Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air-to-surface missile

193 Shahed drones and UAVs of an unknown type.

“The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Among them, the F-16s worked effectively!” the report read.

As of 11:30, it was confirmed that 80 Kh-101/Kh-55SM/“Kalibr”/“Iskander-K” cruise missiles had been shot down, along with one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 80 Shahed drones and UAVs of an unidentified type.

Another 105 Russian drones were neutralized due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, losing their location. Five drones returned to Russia, and one went back to Belarus.

“Once again, the enemy’s missile and drone strike was mainly directed at Ukrainian energy facilities,” the Air Force added.

Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK, wrote on X: “Earlier this morning, Russia carried out one of its largest attacks ever on Ukraine’s energy system. As Ukrainians wake up to the coldest day of the winter so far, the enemy tries to break our spirit with this cynical terrorist attack. They will fail, however.”

He added, “Right now, multiple DTEK teams are urgently assessing damage to our power stations and deploying all available resources to restore power for the people of Ukraine.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Telegram that during a massive missile strike on Ukraine on Dec. 13, Russian forces launched 93 missiles, of which Ukrainian Air Defense Forces intercepted 81.

“Cruise missiles, ballistics. According to preliminary reports, there were 93 missiles, including at least one North Korean missile,” Zelensky wrote. “We managed to shoot down 81 missiles, with 11 cruise missiles intercepted by our F-16s.”

He added that Russia used nearly 200 drones in this assault.

“This was one of the largest-scale strikes on our energy sector. This is Putin’s ‘peaceful’ plan—to destroy everything. This is how he wants ‘negotiations’—by terrorizing millions of people,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president added that Vladimir Putin shows no limitations in missile range or acquiring components for missile production.

“Oil provides Putin with enough money to believe in his impunity. A strong reaction from the world is needed: a massive attack must be met with a massive response. This is the only way to stop terror,” Zelensky said.

He warned that if global leaders hesitate to react or grow accustomed to terror, Putin will interpret it as permission to continue.

Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s need for Patriot missile defense systems to effectively intercept Russian missiles. He also urged tougher sanctions on Russia to curtail its missile production.

“Chatters won’t stop Putin—what’s needed is force to bring peace. The world can stop this madness, but first, we must stop the madness in Moscow, which has been giving orders for terror for over 20 years,” Zelensky stated.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reported that Russian forces attacked not only the energy sector but also transport networks and other key facilities across the country.

The private company DTEK reported that its thermal power plants were severely damaged in the attacks.

“As a result of the massive attack, the thermal power plant equipment sustained serious damage. Once the shelling ended, energy workers began immediate repairs to restore operations,” the company said.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. The company noted this was the 12th massive attack on Ukraine’s energy sector this year and the ninth targeting DTEK facilities.

Early Friday morning, Russian forces launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, prompting Poland to scramble military jets in response.

The assault was preceded by an extended Shahed drone attack. On Thursday, Dec. 12, after a brief pause, Russia resumed Shahed drone strikes—the first in two days. Kamikaze drones entered Ukrainian airspace Thursday afternoon and carried out overnight attacks.

By morning, Russian forces had launched missiles from Tu-95MS bombers. Monitors reported launches of “Kalibr” missiles and observed a MiG-31K taking off from Savasleyka airfield, armed with Kinzhal missiles. Ballistic missile launches from Crimea were also recorded. Explosions were reported in several regions.

In Odesa, missile strikes caused widespread power and water outages, halting electric transport. Preventive power cuts were imposed in Lviv.

Lviv Regional Military Administration (OVA) head Maksym Kozytsky reported that energy facilities in the region were attacked, and while there were no casualties, power outage schedules were adjusted.

In the Ternopil region, 50% of electricity consumers were disconnected due to the missile strikes. No casualties were reported, and critical infrastructure remained operational.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko confirmed the massive attack on Ukraine’s energy sector, adding that efforts to minimize damage were underway. Ukrenergo extended power outages across the country.

In response to the strikes, Poland scrambled fighter jets and raised the alert level of its air defense and radar systems. The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command reported that military aircraft were deployed to monitor the situation and ensure the security of territories bordering Ukraine.