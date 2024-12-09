Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

The SBU shared video footage of the operation via Telegram . Kyiv Post has not independently verified the time or location of the video.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out a special operation in Kerch Bay early on Dec. 6, during which Sea Baby naval unmanned surface vessels (USVs) engaged Russian airplanes and helicopters in combat.

According to the SBU report, Russian forces deployed helicopters, airplanes, and Raptor patrol boats in an attempt to intercept the Sea Baby drones.

“The Russian pilots considered themselves hunters and were counting on an easy hunt, but they became the prey when the sea drones returned fire,” the SBU said in the video’s accompanying message.

According to the report, the sea drones were armed with large-caliber machine guns and equipped with ballistics calculation programs for automatic targeting and auto-capture of targets.

Intercepted communications between Russian servicemembers suggest that the battle resulted in casualties on board the helicopters, which also sustained significant damage and now require extensive repairs.

Additionally, the SBU reports that the Sea Baby drones targeted a barge used by Russian forces to transport military equipment and repair materials for the Crimean Bridge.

In late May, the SBU announced the latest modifications to its Sea Baby USVs, equipping them with BM-21 “Grad” 122mm multiple rocket launcher systems (MLRS).

Sources within Ukraine’s intelligence services told Kyiv Post that these modified drones were successfully used in a combined operation with the Ukrainian Naval Forces on May 21, attacking Russian positions on the Kinburn Spit in the Mykolaiv region.

“Our Sea Baby is not just a drone but a multifunctional platform that is constantly being improved. We can confirm they are equipped with MLRS, and this technological solution is already delivering powerful results,” an SBU source told Kyiv Post at the time.

Sea Baby USVs were also used in July 2023 to destroy part of Crimea’s Kerch Bridge. While much of the Sea Baby’s technical specifications and capabilities remain classified, it is known that these drones are controlled via satellite, capable of carrying up to 800 kilograms of explosives, and have a range of 800 kilometers.