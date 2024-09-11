Troops from Ukraine’s 92nd Separate Assault Brigade repelled a Russian assault in the Kharkiv region, destroying Russian armored vehicles, including a T-72 tank.

“The assault failed! The enemy’s attempts to storm the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade’s positions in the Kharkiv region came to nothing,” read the caption of a video shared on Telegram.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to the report, early in the morning, three armored vehicles – two infantry fighting vehicles (BMP-2s) and one T-72 tank – advanced from Russian territory toward the Ukrainian positions of the 92nd brigade.

Artillery, anti-tank gunners, the Achilles battalion (specializing in unmanned attack drones), and units from the assault brigade’s UAV division, along with a fire support company, were involved in repelling the assault.

Advertisement

All Russian military equipment was destroyed during the attack, with the report also indicating Russian troop casualties, though exact figures were not specified.

Additionally, the 3rd Assault Brigade had earlier released a video showing Ukrainian forces targeting and damaging Russian T-72 and T-80 tanks on the Kharkiv region front line. The FATUM shock unit of the Anti-Tank Battalion carried out the strike.

“Fighters of the 3rd Assault Brigade hit Russian armor – T-72 and T-80 tanks, both of which suffered damage to their turrets,” the statement read.

Other Topics of Interest Russia Claims Early Success as Major Counteroffensive in Kursk Region Begins Russian milbloggers citing Russia’s General Staff reported that Moscow had launched a large-scale counteroffensive against Ukrainian held territory on Tuesday Sept. 10.

Footage revealed that Russian tanks and supply trucks were hit by Ukrainian FPV drones. “With FPVs, five more enemy supply trucks were overturned. Three were skillfully hit while in motion,” the report said.

A Ukrainian serviceman told Kyiv Post that all targets were struck on a road, suggesting that Ukrainian drone pilots may have taken control of routes connecting the front line to the rear.

Advertisement

The video also showed Ukrainian kamikaze drones combing the airspace above the road in search of priority targets.

“Unfortunately, Russian drones are known to operate similarly, circling the air looking for targets, and self-destructing if none are found, damaging the road surface,” a Ukrainian aerial scout said. “Afterward, another kamikaze drone immediately takes off to continue the operation.”

A new T-72 tank costs between $3-4 million, depending on configuration, while older Soviet-era T-72s are priced as low as $500,000.

According to multiple sources, Russian T-80 tanks are priced between $2-4 million. Although less commonly used than the T-72, the T-80 is known for its complex maintenance needs and high fuel consumption.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the dates and locations of the videos.

Russian troops have made gradual advances north of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, while Kyiv continues its offensive in Russia's Kursk region, which began on Aug. 6, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In its Sept. 1 report, ISW cited geolocated footage showing Russian forces advancing within western Hlyboke, a village 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of Kharkiv and 7 kilometers (4.5 miles) south of the Russian border. Russia has been trying to capture Hlyboke since at least July.

Advertisement

ISW also noted that one of Russia’s main goals in the Kharkiv region is to push Ukrainian forces away from the international border with Belgorod Oblast and move closer to Kharkiv City, bringing it within artillery range.

Fighting continues near Lyptsi, north of Kharkiv, and Vovchansk, further northeast, with Russia likely rotating its troops in the area.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Kyiv’s incursion into the Kursk region won’t stop Moscow’s progress in eastern Ukraine.