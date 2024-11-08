Russian Z-bloggers (military bloggers) are spreading claims on social media suggesting that Moscow has put an end to mass missile strikes on Ukraine. Ukrainian officials, however, warn that these messages are mere Russian propaganda and advise against trusting them.

One Russian military blogger said on Friday, Nov. 8, that Russia’s strategic aviation had allegedly been “told to relax,” implying that massive missile strikes on Ukraine were over. However, he added that such strikes could be rapidly resumed in response to action by Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU) or if Ukraine refuses to negotiate in the future.

“On the front, the only activity will be in the Zaporizhzhia region. Russian forces are expected to attempt advances towards Orykhiv and from Pokrovsk,” the blogger wrote, adding, “That’s all. This is the only operation of a strategic level currently in the works by the Dnepr group.”

Meanwhile, some Russian bloggers claim President Vladimir Putin is merely “waiting for an offer that can’t be refused,” with many of them saying such a stance as disgraceful.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Combating Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, took to Telegram to debunk these claims, cautioning that Russia is actively stockpiling missiles at strategic aviation airfields.

“They now have enough to conduct shelling, and the aviation is prepared. Therefore, we must be ready,” Kovalenko wrote.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine with drone and missile strikes, including attacks on the capital, Kyiv.

On Nov. 8, Russia launched another massive air assault using drones and missiles, striking residential areas across Ukrainian cities. At least 25 people were injured in Kharkiv when a strike hit a 12-story apartment building, significantly damaging the first and third floors, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

In the southern city of Odesa, drone attacks killed one person and injured at least nine, according to Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper.

In Kyiv, four people were injured during a separate drone assault that damaged six private homes and four vehicles. Fires also broke out at an inactive gas station and in a grassed area, with police continuing to assess the damage.

Russia’s last major missile strike targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure occurred on Aug. 26, attacking energy facilities in 15 regions.