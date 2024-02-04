Between Feb. 24, 2022, and Jan. 25, 2024, the Russian Ground Forces are estimated to have lost approximately 2,600 main battle tanks (MBTs) and 4,900 armored combat vehicles (ACVs) in Ukraine – 40 percent fewer in 2023 compared to 2022, according to an update from the British Ministry of Defence (MoD). The report said the decrease in losses was in part due to the “increasing positional nature” of the war, where Russia was on the defensive for the majority of 2023 before resuming an offensive in eastern Ukraine, particularly in the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. It added that Russia could probably produce “at least 100 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) a month” to replace recent battlefield losses. However, there is a wide range of discrepancies between different estimations, and the calculation is more nuanced. Advertisement

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 29 January 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/J67zk0ezE3 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RF9DtQco9r — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 29, 2024

Here's a breakdown of how many tanks Russia lost in its invasion of Ukraine and how the numbers were calculated. Total Russian Tank Losses The numbers quoted by the British MoD are close to those posted by Oryx, a Dutch open-source intelligence defense analysis website. As of Jan. 30, Oryx placed the number at 2,678, where 1,753 MBTs were destroyed – not accounting for other military equipment losses such as artillery systems and light armored vehicles. However, Oryx’s estimations are extremely conservative, with the website acknowledging that the “amount of equipment destroyed is significantly higher than recorded” on the site as their methodology only accounts for those with photo or videographic evidence with no duplication. Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks Preparation for drone and missile attacks has become a necessity of everyday life in Ukraine, and safety instructions are an integral tool for any business – for its employees, customers and visitors. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry – using undisclosed battlefield footage – placed the number at 6,300, which is significantly higher than the estimations from both Oryx and the British MoD. Based on Oryx’s figures, Russian armed forces seem to have lost fewer tanks in Ukraine in recent months, while it's the opposite according to Ukrainian data. Since early October, just a few days before the Russian military launched a major offensive against Avdiivka in the Donetsk region that tallied the highest Russian casualties to date, Oryx placed the number at 2,362 while Ukraine placed it at 4,821. Advertisement Compared to the latest figures at the time of writing, this means that in recent months, Russian forces lost around 90 MBTs per month based on Oryx’s figures and approximately 422 based on Kyiv’s figures. In September, a Kyiv Post report placed the estimations at a minimum of 130 tanks per month using Oryx's figures and more than 250 tanks a month using Kyiv’s official figures. However, Ukrainian military sources previously interviewed by Kyiv Post have confirmed that while Russian troops continued to conduct armored assaults around Avdiivka, they have been committing fewer MBTs compared to the early days of the full-scale invasion. The decrease in number could be caused by a lack of MBTs in the Russian forces, or it was simply a shift in Russian tactics to prevent heavy armor losses from Ukrainian drone and missile strikes. In one stance, Ukraine took out a $4.5 million Russian T-90A MBT using three drones that cost $1,500 in total.

Russian $4.5 million T-90A destroyed with 3 (three) Ukrainian $500 FPV drones



The upgraded version of the T-90A, which took the enemy more than 8 years to develop and cost about $4.5 million per tank, was eliminated near Bakhmut by three $500 FPV drones.



— Slava 🇺🇦 (@Heroiam_Slava) September 10, 2023