Three years ago on Feb. 24, 2022, missiles rained down across Ukraine, gunfire was heard across major cities, and bombers were seen screeching overhead – Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine had begun. The war has since morphed into the largest war in Europe since WWII and was met with condemnation and consternation alike. But three years into the war, a lot has changed – politicians have come and gone, and some have stayed true to their opinions, for better or worse. For the record, here is what some of them said on that fateful day. Former British PM Boris Johnson Johnson served as the British prime minister between July 2019 and September 2022 and has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine during and after his tenure in office. His administration granted the use and provision of British Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

British PM Keir Starmer Like his predecessor, Starmer was vocally pro-Ukrainian before assuming office. Starmer became the new prime minister after the UK general election of July 4, 2024 – but even as a leader of the Labour Party, he had met with the then-Ukrainian ambassador to the UK and paid multiple visits to Ukraine after the 2022 invasion. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky pose during a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street in central London on July 19, 2024. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the UK's new Cabinet on Friday, briefing senior ministers about the battlefield situation in the war with Russia, Downing Street said. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / POOL / AFP) Other Topics of Interest Xi, Putin Holds Phone Call on Ukraine Invasion Anniversary An official Chinese press release after the all said the two nations are "good neighbors that cannot be moved away" and vowed "long-term" developments. The day the full-scale invasion started, he issued a stern message for Russian leader Vladimir Putin: "There will be dark days ahead. But Putin will learn the same lesson as Europe's tyrants of the last century: that the resolve of the world is harder than he imagines and the desire for liberty burns stronger than ever. The light will prevail."

French President Emmanuel Macron Macron is one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine in Europe and has been a leading advocate for the creation of a European army and troop deployments to Ukraine to help deter Russia's aggression. France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris on October 10, 2024. Ukrainian President visits Britain, France and Italy on October 10, 2024, part of a whirlwind tour of European leaders aimed at securing aid ahead of pivotal US elections next month. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) "We will respond to this act of war without weakness, with composure, determination and unity," Macron said during a Twitter update on Feb. 24, 2022. Billionaire Elon Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter in October 2022 and later changed the platform's name to X.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz While Scholz has also been a vocal supporter of Ukraine, some have also criticized his lackluster military support of Kyiv due to his refusal to send Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine and his conservative stance against deploying German troops to support future security guarantees. That said, Germany has been one of the largest aid providers to Ukraine, ranking just below the US, according to research by the Kiel Institute – a trend that is likely to continue after the German elections on Sunday, with conservative leader Friedrich Merz, who also holds a pro-Ukrainian stance, coming on top. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands as they attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2025. (Photo by Markus Schreiber / POOL / AFP) On Feb. 24, 2022, Scholz issued multiple updates condemning Russia's invasion and vowed strong responses. In one such update, Scholz said, "The Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. There is no justification for it."

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz Merz is set to be the new German chancellor after his party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), won Sunday's election. Merz has been more hawkish on the Kremlin than Scholz, and he has been rallying for a united Europe – potentially without US backing – so there are expectations that he would bolster Berlin's aid to Ukraine. The leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz addresses a press conference after a CDU party leadership's meeting at the party's headquarters the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus in Berlin, on February 24, 2025, one day after the German federal elections. Germany's election winner Friedrich Merz has vowed to rule Europe's largest economy by returning to his Christian Democrat party's conservative roots, ease restraints on business and crack down on irregular immigration. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) On the day of the full-scale invasion, Merz condemned Russia's invasion but also used the hashtag #Russiacrisis to describe the invasion on multiple Twitter updates. "It is not just a war against Ukraine, it is a war against democracy and our freedom. #Putin feels threatened by the democracy movements in #Ukraine and #Belarus, not by #NATO," Merz said at the time.

Former US President Joe Biden Biden, unlike his successor (also technically his predecessor) Donald Trump, has been firm in that Russia is to blame for the invasion, not Ukraine. Though some Ukrainians have been critical of Biden's slow aid to Ukraine while in office, Biden has been vocally pro-Ukrainian and visited wartime Ukraine on multiple occasions. Washington had also been one of the largest military backers of Ukraine under the Biden administration. US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrive to sign a bilateral security agreement at the Masseria San Domenico on the sidelines of the G7 Summit hosted by Italy in Apulia region, on June 13, 2024 in Savelletri. Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky signed a landmark US-Ukraine security deal on Thursday, as the US leader warned Russia's Vladimir Putin they were In one tweet on Feb. 24, 2022, Biden also said, "America stands up to bullies. We stand up for freedom. That's who we are."

US President Donald Trump Trump made no tweet on Feb. 24, 2022, because he was banned from Twitter at the time. However, a day before the full-scale invasion, he did praise Putin for being “smart” by invading Ukraine “for $2 worth of sanctions.” “I mean, he’s taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions, I’d say that’s pretty smart. He’s taking over a country – literally a vast, vast location. A great piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking right in,” Trump said whilst addressing a crowd at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.