Kyiv Post's sources in Ukrainian military intelligence say that the wife of the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), Marianna Budanova, is "feeling much better" after being poisoned along with a number of HUR staff on Nov 28, 2023.
At the time, doctors were of the opinion that Budanov's wife was suffering from heavy metal poisoning. She is currently undergoing treatment, that Kyiv Post’s sources have underlined is now carried out in Ukraine.
“The investigation is ongoing, the interim results have not yet been disclosed,” the source said.
According to the Law on Intelligence, the investigation is carried out by HUR’s own internal security unit
At the time which was an d still is considered to have been intentional, HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov said that Ukrainian investigators were currently working on the “main hypothesis” that Russia was involved in the poisoning, and that Budanova was targeted because “it is simply impossible to contact the commander directly.”
It was further emphasized that the substances used to poison her are not used in any way in everyday life or military affairs. Their presence indicates a deliberate attempt to poison an individual.
It was fortunate that Budanova sought medical advice promptly. If she had gone to the doctor a week later, the consequences would be more severe the source told the Kyiv Post.
Russian special services have been repeatedly accused of using poisonous substances to carry out assassination attempts often using material, including heavy metals, that are not usually found in lethal quantities in everyday life.
The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, was personally the target of at least 10 Russians assassination attempts, one of which, a car bombing, resulted in serious injuries.
Comments (2)
JOHN 1/30/24 Guest • 1 second ago
Wishing her a speedy recovery. Her Doctors may also wish to consult the heavy metal poisoning analysis and detox protocols of Dr Andrew Hull Cutler (Phd chemical engineer). They are still available on amazon and possibly immediately as downloads on the authors website if still active. Its' been years since I read them, but I recall heavy metals are notoriously difficult to unbind from transport molecules involved in many key mineral transport mechanisms in the body. Improper detox regimens / chemicals can have serious consequences.
Her's is a best case scenario in that it was caught quickly though. Still these guides could give some useful insights should longer term effects linger. Cilantro and a few other homeopathic / herbal remedies can offer strong heavy metal sequestering effect. HOWEVER some apparently can remove the heavy metal from a safer area of bodily storage (body fat) and redeposit them in worse areas (like crossing the blood brain barrier). As per the author, chronic heavy metal detox should be done in a carefully metered way with standardized quantities of suitable sequestering agent.
Simultaneous to this detox, inadvertently extracted minerals and beneficial antioxidants should be taken / replenished in metered quantities. He also recommended tapering into and out of the regimen recommended for each metal.
