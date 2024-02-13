A Russian soldier disclosed that the unit he served in had been utilizing Starlink terminals, noting that they were supplied to Russia via Arab countries.
Speaking in an intercepted call published by Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR), he said, “Let me order you a Starlink, or you'll be f***ed. Bro, you want Starlink?”
“The Arabs supply us with everything: wires, Wi-Fi, router, whatever.”
The second interlocutor, allegedly the soldier as well, was complaining to his comrade about poor communication on the front line.
Kyiv Post sought confirmation of this information from HUR. A representative of Ukraine's Military Intelligence confirmed that Starlink terminals are indeed being supplied to Russian troops from Arab countries.
Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR) on Sunday, Feb. 11, reported that the Russian military is indeed employing Starlink satellite communication systems in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
HUR released intercepted radio communications purportedly from Russian military personnel discussing the use of Starlink terminals by the 83rd airborne assault brigade in the Donetsk region for establishing Internet access.
Prior to that, on Friday, Feb. 9, the Defense One outlet had already reported that the Russian military had begun using Starlink services for communication several months ago.
This image, annotated to highlight a Starlink terminal, was provided by a Ukrainian source who called it a screenshot of video from a Ukrainian drone participating in a strike on a Russian position inside Ukraine.
Russian Air Force Sets New One-Day Bombing Record, Glide Bomb Kits Used a Lot More Widely
At the same time, the Astra edition published screenshots from Russian websites of Starlink sales advertisements for its “Special Military Operation.”
Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has debunked reports circulating as false news claiming that the Russian military has obtained access to Starlink satellite Internet and is using it in the war zone in Ukraine.
Musk clarified on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter, owned by Musk’s company) that SpaceX has not sold any Starlink terminals to Russia directly or indirectly.
“A number of false news reports claim that SpaceX is selling Starlink terminals to Russia. This is categorically false. To the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia,” he wrote on X.
When asked whether Russia could potentially utilize Starlink terminals acquired through intermediaries, Musk did not provide a direct response.
Comments (6)
I call B.S. on this information. I have 2 Star Link systems. One for my home. One for my business. Each can only be used at the address assigned. The signal is very precise. You can't move one 500ft without difficulty. Star Link is affiliated with Space X. Space X is a defense contractor. It just isn't going to happen. I think the Kyiv Post is turning into rag of paper. I understand the idiots in the comment section. Bunch of keyboard warriors from Russia or the CCP. But the author of this article is just plain ignorant at best or lazy and needs the $50.00 bucks for supplying an article.
Suggestion: You may want to ask Elon Musk to turn off those Starlink terminals that are emitting to his satellites. His satellite company turned off the signals from Ukrainian water drones. If he sold terminals to Arab countries, those terminals should be working from Arab countries, not from Ukrainian territory.
@Vladimir,
Elon Muskovite caught with his pants down "...When asked whether Russia could potentially utilize Starlink terminals acquired through intermediaries, Musk did not provide a direct response..."
He knows that they can but now he wants to plead ignorance and plausible deniability hoping that everyone will believe him. Starlink is able to disable the russian terminals in occupied territories but that's obviously against Elon Muskovite's wishes. What a liar and a hypocrite! He's as much a war criminal as the russian orcs committing genocide.
@Steve G. Not sure who the other "John" is posting below your comment, but I think it would be worth the US authorities checking this out as if true Starlink as a US manufactured technology should not be in their enemies hands. Sounds like some is violating sanctions but it could be a licenses distributer abroad (only sold direct by Starlink at least on our continent)
The interesting thing though is that Starlink is able to instantly geolocate exactly where their systems are located. In most countries they use this to ensure these systems can only work at a buyers registered address.
Consumers cannot relocate them even a kilometer on this continent anyways without registering a new primary address and that takes time. Even the newer much more expensive RV system supported in a few regions are apparently readily geolocated.
At least the dishes shown in kyivpost's pictures appear to be standard consumer issue.
Let’s see what that cretin Elon Musk has to say about this…
@Steve G., rather ask who is these Arabs
Rider Elon Musk på 2 heste ???