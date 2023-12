KMIS conducted a survey on the trust of Ukrainians in state institutions:



- the Armed Forces of Ukraine retain absolute trust in society — 96%;

- 88% trust the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny;

- President Volodymyr Zelensky — 62% (84% a year ago);

