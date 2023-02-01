Why Putin’s Kremlin Might be Close to Total Collapse
Despite the outward appearance of strength, factional divisions in the Kremlin resulting from the inability of Russian forces to prevail in Ukraine could result in Putin's downfall.
In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, Mark N. Katz suggests that despite the outward appearance of strength, factional divisions in the Kremlin resulting from the inability of Russian forces to prevail in Ukraine could result in Putin's downfall. Even while remaining outwardly loyal to Putin, some of his henchmen may seek to replace him for fear that their rivals will do so if they don't.
Katz, a professor of government and politics at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia has studied the Kremlin for more than forty years. Katz's analysis suggests that Putin is in a situation far worse than what many outsiders realize and that the puppet-master Putin may be losing control over his puppets.
