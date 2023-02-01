In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, Mark N. Katz suggests that despite the outward appearance of strength, factional divisions in the Kremlin resulting from the inability of Russian forces to prevail in Ukraine could result in Putin's downfall. Even while remaining outwardly loyal to Putin, some of his henchmen may seek to replace him for fear that their rivals will do so if they don't.

could be interesting for you: View the freshest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s daily news pieces that came out today.

Katz, a professor of government and politics at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia has studied the Kremlin for more than forty years. Katz's analysis suggests that Putin is in a situation far worse than what many outsiders realize and that the puppet-master Putin may be losing control over his puppets.