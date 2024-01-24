Search

UK Ukraine NATO

EXPLAINED: The UK-Ukraine Security Agreement – What Happens Now?

Kyiv Post looks at the document intended to “end forever Russia’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine,” what it really means for both parties and what comes next.

The UK  earlier this month became the first country to sign a comprehensive security agreement with Ukraine.

President Zelensky described the event as a “watershed moment in European history.”

In this video we look at the document intended to “end forever Russia’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine,” what it really means for both parties and what comes next.

You can read an in-depth article on this topic here.

By Anya Korzun

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Basil Williams
Basil Williams Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

All the parties are warmongers. Trump is right Globalists just cause troubke

Reply
Stockholm
Stockholm Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Basil Williams, Russia stops fighting and goes back to their borders, war stops.
No, not all parties.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
