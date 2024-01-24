EXPLAINED: The UK-Ukraine Security Agreement – What Happens Now?

The UK earlier this month became the first country to sign a comprehensive security agreement with Ukraine.
President Zelensky described the event as a “watershed moment in European history.”
In this video we look at the document intended to “end forever Russia’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine,” what it really means for both parties and what comes next.
You can read an in-depth article on this topic here.
Comments ( 1)
All the parties are warmongers. Trump is right Globalists just cause troubke
@Basil Williams, Russia stops fighting and goes back to their borders, war stops.
No, not all parties.