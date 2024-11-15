Search

Jake Broe: Joining Russia’s Army is a Death Sentence

Jake Broe, who is well known to those who follow Ukraine’s war against Russian aggression, for his dynamic, interesting, and accurate analysis of what is transpiring in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russia boasts that it is "making gains" in Kursk and within Ukraine. However, that belies the fact that Russia is, in fact, losing incredible quantities of soldiers. At this point, signing-up to join the Russian Army is signing one's own death sentence, says Jake Broe.

Jake Broe, who is well known to those who follow Ukraine's war against Russian aggression, for his dynamic, interesting, and accurate analysis of what is transpiring in Russia's war against Ukraine. Through his battlefield map updates and articulate explanations, the war commentator has developed a strong following that regularly checks in to see what he thinks will happen next. Broe, in this exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, explains what internal pressures Russia is now facing that could well lead the world's largest country to a brutal defeat. Broe gives his candid analysis about what outcome the Kremlin is hoping to see, following this November's presidential election in the United States, and expresses why he is a strong supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, despite the arguments that some Ukraine supporters, who back Trump, make to argue that the former President would do a better job of helping Ukraine to win. Formerly, Broe was a Nuclear and Missile Operations Officer in the United States Air Force for six years where he was in charge of the operations, maintenance, and security of the Minute Man III intercontinental ballistic missile system. Currently, Broe is a commentator on the war in support of Ukraine and operates a YouTube channel with 477,000 subscribers.

