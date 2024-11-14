What’s Trump’s Deal with Ukraine?

On the campaign trail, President-elect Donald Trump promised he’d negotiate an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine by inauguration.

Since being elected, the Trump team is rapidly putting together its strategy to deal with Russia and it involves ceding land. Will Trump manage to achieve a just peace for Ukraine? Or will he aim to appease Russian leader Vladimir Putin?

According to The Washington Post, the two leaders have already had a phone call in which Trump reminded Putin of America’s military power in Europe, and asked him not to escalate.

Putin praised Trump on his victory, but within days of doing so, his country undertook its largest drone bombardment of the war.

Kyiv Post journalist and deputy managing editor Jeremy Dirac examines the Trump team’s Ukraine effort.