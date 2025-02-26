Search

Ukraine US UN

Americans Protest at US Embassy in Kyiv – What’s Behind the Demonstration?

Many of the protesters held signs that condemned Russia as an enemy of the US and questioned why the US had turned its back on Ukraine.

By Kyiv Post
7h ago
In a rare event, American citizens gathered outside the US Embassy in Kyiv to protest Washington’s shifting stance on Ukraine.

The demonstration comes after the US backed a controversial UN resolution on Ukraine, which many argue softens the language against Russia. Protesters demanded stronger US support and expressed concerns about potential changes in American foreign policy.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In this video, we cover:

  • Why American citizens in Kyiv protested at the US Embassy
  • The UN resolution – What changed, and why it matter
  • What messages protesters sent to Washington
  • How US policy on Ukraine is evolving
  • What this means for future US-Ukraine relations
