US Secretary of State to Meet Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia | Bohdan Nahaylo

Several weeks into the Trump presidency, Ukraine’s path towards peace seems as difficult as ever. News of initial progress on ceasefire talks was quickly undermined by the infamous Oval Office row between Presidents Trump and Zelensky, followed by the potentially catastrophic decision to suspend military aid and intelligence support to the war-torn nation.

With the next round of talks scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia, questions linger as to Trump’s true goals, strategy and even his alignment on the global stage. Europe has already vowed to support Ukraine’s efforts to drive the Russian aggressors out, but how sustainable can these efforts be given America’s invaluable intelligence and technological contribution to the war?

Bohdan Nahaylo, the Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post joins TVP World to comment on these events.