EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine US Interview

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Ukrainian Foreign Legion Member Malcolm Nance on War

American Malcolm Nance, undoubtedly the best-known member of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, announced in April 2022 that he was quitting his high-profile and high-paying career in New York City as a na

American Malcolm Nance, undoubtedly the best-known member of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, announced in April 2022 that he was quitting his high-profile and high-paying career in New York City as a national security correspondent for MSNBC and as an author to come to Ukraine where he would put 40 years of U.S. intelligence and military experience to work to help the upstart foreign legion.

In a recent interview, Nance discussed the good that the Legion has done and accusations that have been made about a military unit whose members Nance considers to be “brothers.” Having taken great personal risk over the past eight months, Nance is now visiting the United States before continuing his efforts to help Ukraine bring Russia’s invasion to its knees.

By Jason Jay Smart

Minos
Minos Guest 1 month ago
Defeat & death to Malcolm Nance, the Foreign Legion, & the Ukrainian Nationist criminals! Let there be vengeance for their secession from the Soviet Union!

