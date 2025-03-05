US President Donald Trump claimed during Tuesday’s address to Congress that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent him a “letter” to affirm Kyiv’s readiness for a security agreement – but it appears that Zelensky made the same word-for-word statements in a social media post hours before Trump’s speech.

“Earlier today, I received an important letter from President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Trump told lawmakers on Tuesday night before saying he would quote the “letter.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Win McNamee / POOL / AFP)

Advertisement

“The letter reads: Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians, he said,” stated Trump.

But in an X post shared about 12 hours earlier, Zelensky had written a long message to a public audience including those exact phrases.

“I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace,” Zelensky’s post began.

And identically: None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians.

Other Topics of Interest Moscow Backs Belarus as ‘the Best Place’ for Russia-Ukraine-US Peace Talks The Kremlin sees Minsk as the best venue for Russia-Ukraine-US peace talks, Peskov said, backing a proposal made by the Belarusian PM.

Almost every word that Trump quotes from Zelensky’s “letter” were already published in the Ukrainian president’s tweet from earlier in the day.

Trump said, quoting the “letter”: My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence.

Advertisement

Zelensky wrote: My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.

[Omitted by Trump] We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky – ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure – and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal.

We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence.