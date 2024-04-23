On Saturday April 20, the US House of Representatives passed a bill on Repurposing of Russian Sovereign Assets with the overwhelming majority of 360 against 58. It states that the President shall transfer Russian state assets in the United States to a Ukraine Support Fund. The European Union should follow this example.

This well-written bill notes that the leaders of the G7 have called Russia’s “unprovoked and completely unjustified attack on the democratic state of Ukraine” a “serious violation of international law and a grave breach of the United Nations Charter and all commitments Russia entered in the Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris and its commitments in the Budapest Memorandum.”

It cites various UN General Assembly condemnations of Russia’s Aggression against Ukraine and the March 2022 International Court of Justice provisional verdict ordering Russia to “immediately suspend the military operations” in Ukraine. On Nov. 14, 2022, the UN General Assembly recognized the need for the establishment of an international mechanism financially compensating Ukraine for the damage caused by Russia.

The Congress concludes that Russia “bears responsibility for the financial burden of the reconstruction of Ukraine and for countless other costs associated with the illegal invasion of Ukraine.” Furthermore, at least since November 2022 Russia “has been on notice of its opportunity to comply with its international obligations, including to make full compensation.”

Some $300 billion of Russian sovereign assets have been immobilized worldwide, but only $4-5 billion are supposed to be in the United States. Most Russian sovereign assets, some $190 billion, are located in Belgium. This law the United States sets an example, but it has almost no Russia assets. It calls on the president to “seize, confiscate, transfer or vest any Russian aggressor sovereign assets” to a “Ukraine Support Fund” to be established, which in turn will be used for assistance to Ukraine.

The law calls for international action. It orders the President to act together with “the G7, the European Union, Australia and other partners” to seize their Russian sovereign assets and establish an international Ukraine Compensation Fund “to compensate Ukraine for damages caused by Russia’s internationally wrongful acts.”

The US legislation has clarified that no international law hinders the confiscation of state assets of a war criminal, such as Russia. On the contrary, war criminals have to pay war reparations, as the United Nations has repeatedly insisted. Now, it is time for the EU to act.